FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Singapore extend falls as sentiment sours
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Singapore extend falls as sentiment sours

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Susan Mathew
    Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Philippine index ended lower on
Friday as concerns about the Duterte government's foreign
alliances spooked sentiment while shares in Singapore fell for a
second session.
    The index extended declines from Thursday to end 0.8
percent lower as President Duterte's increasing alignment with
China while "separating" from the United States was not well
received by investors..
    However, the index was up 3.53 percent for the week.
    Trade Minister Ramon Lopez's clarification on Friday that
the archipelago nation will maintain its trade and economic ties
with the U.S. also failed to lift the market. 
    "Sector-wise, among the weakest would be the property
sector, so there are some concerns about the statement from the
President (Duterte) because there might be some possible
weakness in demand for office properties because it is currently
BPO-sector driven," said April Lee-Tan, Vice President at COL
Financial Group.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings and real
estate conglomerate Ayala Land shed nearly 2 percent
and 1 percent respectively.
    Sentiment in the region was also hurt by U.S. stocks ending
down after a choppy session on Thursday as investors digested
the latest round of corporate results. 
    Singapore shares fell for a second day on weak oil
prices, but gained 0.56 percent over the week. 
    The oil & gas index was 1.3 percent lower,
with oil-rig builder Keppel Corp down over 2.5
percent.
    Indonesian stocks ended marginally higher. The index
had eased slightly earlier in the day, shrugging off a
25-basis-point rate cut by the central bank after market hours
on Thursday. The index gained 0.17 percent this week.
 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.4 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS:
  Change on day
  
  Market            Current       Prev Close   Pct Move
  Singapore         2831.06       2842.62      -0.41
  Bangkok           1500.37       1492.73      0.51
  Manila            7650.22       7713.32      -0.82
  Jakarta           5409.243      5403.69      0.10
  Kuala Lumpur      1669.98       1667.18      0.17
  Ho Chi Minh       684.83        686.39       -0.23
                                               
  Change on  year                              
  Market            Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore         2831.06       2882.73      -1.79
  Bangkok           1500.3        1288.02      16.48
  Manila            7650.22       6952.08      10.04
  Jakarta           5409.243      4593.008     17.77
  Kuala Lumpur      1669.98       1692.51      -1.33
  Ho Chi Minh       684.83        579.03       18.27
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.