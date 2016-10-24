FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines trims losses on U.S. reassurance; Singapore up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines trims losses on U.S. reassurance; Singapore up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Philippine shares ended lower for a third
straight session on Monday, but recouped some of its earlier
losses after reassuring statements on Washington-Manila ties
from a top U.S. diplomat in Asia, while most other Southeast
Asian markets rose, led by Singapore.
    U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific
Affairs Daniel Russel said the United States remains a "steady
and trusted" partner of the Philippines, but expressed concern
about recent controversial statements made by President Rodrigo
Duterte. 
    Russel also said Washington was concerned over the loss of
lives, which is "not a positive trend" and is "bad for business
as well".
    The Philippine index closed lower after earlier
recording its biggest percentage fall in two weeks, weighed down
by consumer cyclicals, while financials trimmed earlier losses. 
    Conglomerate SM Investments Corp was the biggest
drag on the index, closing 1.8 percent down, after recording its
biggest intraday percentage fall in more than five weeks and 
accounting for more than a quarter of the points lost by the
index.
    Singapore shares closed 0.9 percent higher after two
sessions of losses, led by financials and industrials. 
    The city state's headline consumer price index fell in
September from a year earlier, dragged down by a decline in the
cost of housing, marking the softest decline in inflation since
December 2014. 
    The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in September
declined 0.2 percent from a year earlier, after falling 0.3
percent in August. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was a
drop of 0.2 percent.    
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd were the top gainers
by index points, closing up 1.3 percent and 1.0 percent,
respectively.    
    The Vietnamese index extended losses to a third session,
closing 1 percent down at its lowest in almost two weeks,
dragged down by consumer staples and energy. 
    The Malaysian index closed marginally higher and
Indonesian index closed around half a percent up.
    Thailand was closed today for a holiday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
    
 STOCK MARKETS                              
 Change on day                              
 Market           Current      Prev close  Pct Move
 Singapore        2856.68      2831.06     0.90
 Manila           7609.31      7650.22     -0.53
 Jakarta          5420.998     5409.243    0.22
 Kuala Lumpur     1677.76      1669.98     0.47
 Ho Chi Minh      678.02       684.83      -0.99
                                            
 Change on year                             
 Market           Current      End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore        2856.68      2882.73     -0.90
 Manila           7609.31      6952.08     9.45
 Jakarta          5420.998     4593.008    18.03
 Kuala Lumpur     1677.76      1692.51     -0.87
 Ho Chi Minh      678.02       579.03      17.10
 
 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.