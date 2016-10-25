SE Asia Stocks-Philippines cautious ahead of Duterte's Japan visit

By Geo Tharappel Oct 25 (Reuters) - Philippine shares snapped three sessions of losses on Tuesday ahead of a key visit to Japan by President Rodrigo Duterte, while other Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower, in line with broader Asian peers. Investor sentiment in the Philippines was also lifted after Duterte softened his stance towards the U.S. and Secretary of State John Kerry expressed confidence that both countries can 'work through' a period of confusion caused by Duterte's anti-American rhetoric. Duterte's delegation to Japan expects to bring home private-sector deals worth around $2 billion, the BusinessWorld daily reported online, citing Ramon M. Lopez, the Philippines' trade secretary. The Philippine index was up marginally, after earlier rising 0.2 percent. Gains in financials and consumer cyclicals stocks were offset by losses in utilities and consumer non-cyclicals. "It's basically trading sideways today...waiting for further developments including the corporate and foreign visits of the president, particularly Japan," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Securities. Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co and BDO Unibank Inc were the top gainers on the index, rising as much as 2.2 percent. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc was the biggest loser, falling as much as 2.3 percent. Vietnam shares extended losses for a fourth straight session, falling as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in two weeks, dragged down by financials and energy stocks. Malaysia was down 0.1 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2858.25 2856.68 0.05 Bangkok 1499.43 1500.37 -0.06 Manila 7613.21 7609.31 0.05 Jakarta 5417.577 5420.998 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1675.34 1677.76 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 674.41 678.02 -0.53 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2858.25 2882.73 -0.85 Bangkok 1499.43 1288.02 16.41 Manila 7613.21 6952.08 9.51 Jakarta 5417.577 4593.008 17.95 Kuala Lumpur 1675.34 1692.51 -1.01 Ho Chi Minh 674.41 579.03 16.47 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)