10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines cautious ahead of Duterte's Japan visit
October 25, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines cautious ahead of Duterte's Japan visit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Philippine shares snapped three sessions
of losses on Tuesday ahead of a key visit to Japan by President
Rodrigo Duterte, while other Southeast Asian stock markets were
flat to lower, in line with broader Asian peers. 
    Investor sentiment in the Philippines was also lifted after
Duterte softened his stance towards the U.S. and Secretary of
State John Kerry expressed confidence that both countries can
'work through' a period of confusion caused by Duterte's
anti-American rhetoric.  
    Duterte's delegation to Japan expects to bring home
private-sector deals worth around $2 billion, the BusinessWorld
daily reported online, citing Ramon M. Lopez, the Philippines'
trade secretary. 
    The Philippine index was up marginally, after earlier
rising 0.2 percent. Gains in financials and consumer cyclicals
stocks were offset by losses in utilities and consumer
non-cyclicals.
    "It's basically trading sideways today...waiting for further
developments including the corporate and foreign visits of the
president, particularly Japan," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with
Manila-based Asiasec Securities.
    Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co and BDO Unibank Inc
 were the top gainers on the index, rising as much as
2.2 percent.
    Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc was the biggest loser,
falling as much as 2.3 percent.
    Vietnam shares extended losses for a fourth straight
session, falling as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in two
weeks, dragged down by financials and energy stocks. 
    Malaysia was down 0.1 percent.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was flat.      

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2858.25       2856.68      0.05
  Bangkok          1499.43       1500.37      -0.06
  Manila           7613.21       7609.31      0.05
  Jakarta          5417.577      5420.998     -0.06
  Kuala Lumpur     1675.34       1677.76      -0.14
  Ho Chi Minh      674.41        678.02       -0.53
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2858.25       2882.73      -0.85
  Bangkok          1499.43       1288.02      16.41
  Manila           7613.21       6952.08      9.51
  Jakarta          5417.577      4593.008     17.95
  Kuala Lumpur     1675.34       1692.51      -1.01
  Ho Chi Minh      674.41        579.03       16.47
 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

