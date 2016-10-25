SE Asia Stocks-Philippines slips on Duterte's fresh anti-US tirade

By Geo Tharappel Oct 25 (Reuters) - Philippine shares erased early gains to close lower on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, after President Rodrigo Duterte launched yet another tirade against the United States, while most other Southeast Asian markets ended lower. President Duterte lashed out anew at the United States expressing his resentment at having foreign troops in the Philippines and told the U.S. to forget the bilateral defence deal if he stayed in power long enough. Philippine shares closed 0.4 percent lower, weighed down by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks. Property developer SM Prime Holdings was the biggest loser on the index, falling 2.8 percent, as strains in Washington-Manila ties impact the BPO-sector driven office property market.. Jollibee Foods Corp was the second biggest loser. Thai shares rose 0.4 percent to their highest in more than two weeks, led by financials and consumer staples, with convenience store operator CP All PCL rising 2 percent and Bank of Ayudhya PCL ending 2.8 percent higher. Indonesian shares were down around 0.4 percent, dragged down by financials and consumer non cyclicals, with Astra International Tbk PT, down 1.5 percent, contributing most to the fall in terms of index points. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2854.05 2856.68 -0.09 Bangkok 1506.47 1500.37 0.41 Manila 7580.22 7609.31 -0.38 Jakarta 5397.821 5420.998 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1677.43 1677.76 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 676.18 678.02 -0.27 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2854.05 2882.73 -0.99 Bangkok 1506.47 1288.02 16.96 Manila 7580.22 6952.08 9.04 Jakarta 5397.821 4593.008 17.52 Kuala Lumpur 1677.43 1692.51 -0.89 Ho Chi Minh 676.18 579.03 16.78 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)