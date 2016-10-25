FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines slips on Duterte's fresh anti-US tirade
October 25, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines slips on Duterte's fresh anti-US tirade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Philippine shares erased early gains to
close lower on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight
session, after President Rodrigo Duterte launched yet another
tirade against the United States, while most other Southeast
Asian markets ended lower.
    President Duterte lashed out anew at the United States
expressing his  resentment at having foreign troops in the
Philippines and told the U.S. to forget the bilateral defence
deal if he stayed in power long enough. 
    Philippine shares closed 0.4 percent lower, weighed
down by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings was the
biggest loser on the index, falling 2.8 percent, as strains in
Washington-Manila ties impact the BPO-sector driven office
property market..
    Jollibee Foods Corp was the second biggest loser.
    Thai shares rose 0.4 percent to their highest in
more than two weeks, led by financials and consumer staples,
with convenience store operator CP All PCL rising 2
percent and Bank of Ayudhya PCL ending 2.8 percent
higher. 
    Indonesian shares were down around 0.4 percent, dragged down
by financials and consumer non cyclicals, with  Astra
International Tbk PT, down 1.5 percent, contributing
most to the fall in terms of index points.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2854.05       2856.68      -0.09
  Bangkok          1506.47       1500.37      0.41
  Manila           7580.22       7609.31      -0.38
  Jakarta          5397.821      5420.998     -0.43
  Kuala Lumpur     1677.43       1677.76      -0.02
  Ho Chi Minh      676.18        678.02       -0.27
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2854.05       2882.73      -0.99
  Bangkok          1506.47       1288.02      16.96
  Manila           7580.22       6952.08      9.04
  Jakarta          5397.821      4593.008     17.52
  Kuala Lumpur     1677.43       1692.51      -0.89
  Ho Chi Minh      676.18        579.03       16.78
 


 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)

