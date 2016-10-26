FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Lower; Philippines slides as U.S. alliance worries persist
October 26, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Lower; Philippines slides as U.S. alliance worries persist

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Sandhya Sampath
    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were lower
on Wednesday tracking regional peers, led by the Philippines
after President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out anew at the United
States.
    Philippine shares declined more than 1 percent, in a
fifth straight session of losses, dragged down by consumer
staples and financials, with conglomerate Ayala Land Inc
 losing 1.2 percent. 
    Investors continue to be jittery as Duterte expressed his
resentment at having foreign troops in the Philippines and told
the U.S. to forget the bilateral defence deal if he stayed in
power long enough. 
    The comments came right before his trip to U.S. ally Japan,
a big investor in the Philippines that is becoming nervous about
its apparent leanings towards rival power China.
    Duterte's delegation to Japan expects to bring home
private-sector deals worth around $2 billion, the BusinessWorld
daily reported online on Tuesday, citing the Philippines' trade
secretary. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slid 0.8 percent.
    "Oil prices are softer and U.S. markets closed on the back
foot which also makes Asian equity markets look not particularly
upbeat," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with
Singapore-based Mizuho Corporate Bank.
    The Singapore Index fell 0.7 percent, in a second 
session of losses, weighed down by energy and industrials.
    Oil rig builders Sembcorp Industries Ltd and
Keppel Corp Ltd fell 3.5 percent and 1 percent,
respectively, as crude oil prices fell more than a percent on a
report showing a surge in U.S. inventories. 
    Sembcorp Industries was the biggest loser on the index. 
    Singapore's industrial production in September grew much
better-than-expected, led by increases in electronics and
pharmaceuticals output, but market reaction to the growth was
muted. 
     Thai shares, which fell 0.3 percent, were also hurt
by lower oil prices, with oil and natural gas refiner PTT
Exploration and Production Public Co Ltd falling 1.5
percent, while Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd fell
0.3 percent.
    Malaysian stocks and Indonesia lost
marginally, while Vietnam stocks were 0.4 percent lower.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change at 0520 GMT                                         
  Market               Current      Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore            2831.23      2854.05          -0.80
  Bangkok              1502.82      1506.47          -0.24
  Manila               7499.73      7580.22          -1.06
  Jakarta              5391.944     5397.821         -0.11
  Kuala Lumpur         1674.27      1677.43          -0.19
  Ho Chi Minh          673.49       676.18           -0.40
                                                     
  Change on year                                     
  Market               Current      End prev yr      Pct Move
  Singapore            2831.23      2882.73          -1.79
  Bangkok              1502.82      1288.02          16.68
  Manila               7499.73      6952.08          7.88
  Jakarta              5391.944     4593.008         17.39
  Kuala Lumpur         1674.27      1692.51          -1.08
  Ho Chi Minh          673.49       579.03           16.31
 
    

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
