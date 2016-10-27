FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up as oil rises; Philippines extends fall
October 27, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up as oil rises; Philippines extends fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets ended largely up
on Thursday, as oil prices rose on concerns over Venezuela's
stability and firming demand in Asia, but Philippine shares
extended losses to a sixth straight session.
    Escalating protests in Venezuela against the rule of
President Nicolas Maduro boosted oil prices, but doubts over
OPEC's ability to organise a coordinated production cut
continued to weigh on markets.
    In Asia, South Korea's S-Oil Corp said on
Thursday that it expected refinery demand to rise in the region.
 
    The Philippine index extended losses for a sixth
session to close 0.7 percent down, led by financials and
consumer staples.
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is visiting
U.S.-ally Japan, said on Thursday there would be no more war
games with the United States and again gave vent to his anger
against Washington. 
    Philippine property developer SM Prime Holdings 
was among the top losers on the index, falling nearly 2 percent.
    Branded food products company Universal Robina Corp 
fell more than 2 percent, posting its biggest intraday
percentage loss, in more than eight weeks.
    Thailand ended around 0.4 percent up, rebounding from
Wednesday's losses, led by financials and energy stocks, as oil
prices were up about 0.5 percent.
    Thailand's largest energy firm PTT PCL was the
biggest gainer on the index by points.        
    Indonesian stocks rose 0.3 percent, with trading volumes
nearly five times the 30-day average, boosted by financials and
telecommunication services.
    Index heavyweights Telekomunikasi Indonesia and
Bank Mandiri were among the top gainers, both
recording biggest intraday percentage gains in close to two
weeks.
    "Telekomunikasi Indonesia's earnings continue to give
positive surprise... valuation remains attractive compared with
regional telecommunication rivals," financial services company
Mandiri Sekuritas said in a note.
    Singapore ended flat, while Vietnam rose. 
  
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day                              
 Market           Current      prev close  Pct Move
 Singapore        2828.94      2828.57     0.01
 Bangkok          1498.36      1492.12     0.42
 Manila           7445.14      7494.41     -0.66
 Jakarta          5416.836     5399.679    0.32
 Kuala Lumpur     1669.03      1673.92     -0.29
 Ho Chi Minh      676.9        673.61      0.49
                                            
 Change on year                             
 Market           Current      End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore        2828.94      2882.73     -1.87
 Bangkok          1498.36      1288.02     16.33
 Manila           7445.14      6952.08     7.09
 Jakarta          5416.836     4593.008    17.94
 Kuala Lumpur     1669.03      1692.51     -1.39
 Ho Chi Minh      676.9        579.03      16.90
 
    

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

