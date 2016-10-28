FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines slides as Duterte's rants dampen sentiment
October 28, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines slides as Duterte's rants dampen sentiment

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Sandhya Sampath
    Oct 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, led by Philippines
which posted declines for the seventh session in a row as
President Rodrigo Duterte's ongoing rants against the United
States dampened sentiment.
    Duterte said on Thursday that his country could join naval
exercises with Japan, but repeated there would be no more war
games with long-time ally United States, and again vented his
anger against Washington. 
    Investors continue to be cautious about Duterte's foreign
policy after weeks of verbal attacks on the United States,
including threats to end military agreements, and his apparent
overtures towards China.
    "The President has been going on a lot of business trips
which is adding on to the investor confidence. But his negative
comments against the U.S. adds to the political noise. Maybe 
that is also spurring net foreign selling in our market," said
Victor Felix, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital
Securities.
    Philippine shares declined as much as 1.4 percent,
dragged down by financials and consumer staples, with
conglomerates SM Investments Corp and JG Summit Holdings
Inc losing as much as 1.3 percent and 3.4 percent
respectively.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slid 0.3 percent.
    "Most Asian markets have been slipping today. Oil prices
have been losing momentum. There is no actionable news from OPEC
on whether or not they will have a production cut," Felix added.
    Oil prices, though steady, were on track for a weekly loss
of more than 2 percent. 
    The Singapore Index slipped as much as 0.6 percent to
a near two-week low. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was the
biggest decliner on the financial sector, just ahead of its
third-quarter results, scheduled for next week.
    Thai shares dipped as much as 0.3 percent, pulled
down by the energy sector, with gas and petroleum company PTT
PCL falling as much as 1.1 percent.
    Indonesia lost as much as 0.2 percent. Bucking the
trend, Vietnam posted a gain of 0.4 percent.
    Philippines will be closed on Monday for a special
non-working holiday.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  Change at 0514 GMT                                       
  Market              Current     Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2814.8      2867.21          -1.83
  Bangkok             1496.99     1498.36          -0.09
  Manila              7338.58     7445.14          -1.43
  Jakarta             5412.858    5416.836         -0.07
  Kuala Lumpur        1669.85     1669.03          0.05
  Ho Chi Minh         679.3       676.9            0.35
                                                   
  Change so far this                               
 year                                              
  Market              Current     End prev yr      Pct Move
  Singapore           2814.8      2882.73          -2.36
  Bangkok             1496.99     1288.02          16.22
  Manila              7338.58     6952.08          5.56
  Jakarta             5412.858    4593.008         17.85
  Kuala Lumpur        1669.85     1692.51          -1.34
  Ho Chi Minh         679.3       579.03           17.32
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
