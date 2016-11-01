FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; positive China data, oil gains aid sentiment
November 1, 2016 / 5:11 AM / in 10 months

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; positive China data, oil gains aid sentiment

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were largely
up on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices and growth in Chinese
manufacturing activity brought some optimism, but investors
continued to exercise caution ahead of next week's U.S.
presidential election.
    Oil prices rose from one-month lows after OPEC agreed on a
long-term strategy, while China's manufacturing sector activity
grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in October.
  
    The market is also watching the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which
begins on Tuesday, with investors looking for clues on a
December rate hike.
    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) held off on expanding stimulus and
maintained short-term interest rate target at -0.1 percent, in
line with expectations. 
    "This is quite a big week with the FOMC, BOJ... though a
sense of relief has come through in terms of oil and China, but
markets are still waiting to see firmer signs... not all of Asia
is up in the green yet", said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist
with Singapore-based Mizuho Corporate Bank.
    Markets remained anxious over new developments relating to
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton that could weigh
against her in the election. 
    "Politics could also give rise to a lot of headline risks...
it's going to be very noisy right into the election day and it's
also going to be a fairly volatile one," Varathan added.
    Singapore recovered from two sessions of losses,
rising about 0.5 percent, led by financial and telecom stocks.
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd contributed most
to the index's gain, rising more than 1 percent after two
sessions of losses.  
    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was the second
biggest gainer by points, rising as much as 1.3 percent.
    Thailand extended gains to a second session, rising
about half a percent, led by energy stocks and financials.
    Thai Oil Pcl rose as much as 4.3 percent to its
highest in more than three years while Banpu Pcl rose
nearly 5 percent. 
    Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam were
largely flat.
    Philippines is closed for All Saints' Day.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  Change at 0432 GMT                                      
  Market              Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2828.24       2813.87      0.51
  Bangkok             1503.08       1495.72      0.49
  Jakarta             5427.817      5422.542     0.10
  Kuala Lumpur        1672.4        1672.46      0.00
  Ho Chi Minh         675.62        675.8        -0.03
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market              Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore           2828.24       2882.73      -1.89
  Bangkok             1503.08       1288.02      16.70
  Jakarta             5427.817      4593.008     18.18
  Kuala Lumpur        1672.4        1692.51      -1.19
  Ho Chi Minh         675.62        579.03       16.68
 


 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

