SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; positive China data, oil gains aid sentiment

By Geo Tharappel Nov 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were largely up on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices and growth in Chinese manufacturing activity brought some optimism, but investors continued to exercise caution ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election. Oil prices rose from one-month lows after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy, while China's manufacturing sector activity grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in October. The market is also watching the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which begins on Tuesday, with investors looking for clues on a December rate hike. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) held off on expanding stimulus and maintained short-term interest rate target at -0.1 percent, in line with expectations. "This is quite a big week with the FOMC, BOJ... though a sense of relief has come through in terms of oil and China, but markets are still waiting to see firmer signs... not all of Asia is up in the green yet", said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist with Singapore-based Mizuho Corporate Bank. Markets remained anxious over new developments relating to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton that could weigh against her in the election. "Politics could also give rise to a lot of headline risks... it's going to be very noisy right into the election day and it's also going to be a fairly volatile one," Varathan added. Singapore recovered from two sessions of losses, rising about 0.5 percent, led by financial and telecom stocks. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd contributed most to the index's gain, rising more than 1 percent after two sessions of losses. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was the second biggest gainer by points, rising as much as 1.3 percent. Thailand extended gains to a second session, rising about half a percent, led by energy stocks and financials. Thai Oil Pcl rose as much as 4.3 percent to its highest in more than three years while Banpu Pcl rose nearly 5 percent. Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam were largely flat. Philippines is closed for All Saints' Day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0432 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2828.24 2813.87 0.51 Bangkok 1503.08 1495.72 0.49 Jakarta 5427.817 5422.542 0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1672.4 1672.46 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 675.62 675.8 -0.03 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2828.24 2882.73 -1.89 Bangkok 1503.08 1288.02 16.70 Jakarta 5427.817 4593.008 18.18 Kuala Lumpur 1672.4 1692.51 -1.19 Ho Chi Minh 675.62 579.03 16.68 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)