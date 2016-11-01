FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of US Fed meet
November 1, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of US Fed meet

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended Tuesday
flat to lower on caution ahead of a key meeting of the U.S
Federal Reserve that begins later in the day, with investors
shrugging off upbeat Chinese factory activity data and firmer
oil prices.
    Oil prices rose from one-month lows after OPEC agreed on a
long-term strategy, while China's manufacturing sector activity
grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in October.
  
    Investors looked for cues from the Fed's Open Market
Committee meeting on a possible rate increase next month. 
    "This is quite a big week with the FOMC and BOJ... though a
sense of relief has come through in terms of oil and China,
markets are still waiting to see firmer signs...", said Vishnu
Varathan, senior economist with Singapore-based Mizuho Corporate
Bank.
    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) held off on expanding stimulus and
maintained short-term interest rate target at -0.1 percent, in
line with expectations. 
    Sentiment was also subdued as new developments relating to
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton weighed.
 
    "Politics could also give rise to a lot of headline risks...
it's going to be very noisy right into the election day and it's
also going to be a fairly volatile one," Varathan added.
    Thailand rose for a second session, led by energy
stocks and financials.
     Thai Oil Pcl and Bank of Ayudhya Pcl rose
3.2 and 4.7 percent respectively, to their highest in nearly two
months. 
    Singapore ended flat, as gains in telecom stocks were
offset by declines in consumer staples.    
    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was the biggest
gainer by points, while Thai Beverage PCL was the
biggest drag on the index, falling 2.6 percent.
    Indonesia closed marginally lower while Malaysia
 was flat and Vietnam ended slightly higher.
    Philippines was closed for All Saints' Day.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
   
  Change on day                                       
  Market           Current      Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2813.69      2813.87      -0.01
  Bangkok          1504.52      1495.72      0.59
  Jakarta          5416.007     5422.542     -0.12
  Kuala Lumpur     1670.93      1672.46      -0.09
  Ho Chi Minh      676.6        675.8        0.12
                                             
  Change on year                             
  Market           Current      End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2813.69      2882.73      -2.39
  Bangkok          1504.52      1288.02      16.81
  Jakarta          5416.007     4593.008     17.92
  Kuala Lumpur     1670.93      1692.51      -1.28
  Ho Chi Minh      676.6        579.03       16.85
 


 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)

