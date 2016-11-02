FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Down on U.S. election, Fed meet outcome concerns
November 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down on U.S. election, Fed meet outcome concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Sandhya Sampath
    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower
on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, with the Philippines losing
over 2 percent as the likelihood of a tight U.S. presidential
race and concerns over the outcome of the Federal Reserve
meeting spooked sentiment.
    A latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Democratic presidential
nominee Hillary Clinton's lead narrowing slightly, over new
developments that could weigh against her. 
    Markets also awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy
meeting for cues on interest rates later in the day, although a
rate hike is seen as unlikely before December. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slid 1.2 percent to a seven-week low.
    "Philippines continues to trek lower from last week and I
think it's because some investors are pulling money ahead of the
Fed meeting conclusion today," said Ralph Christian Bodollo, an
equity research analyst with RCBC Securities Inc.
    The Philippine index posted an eighth straight
session of losses, led by financials and utilities, with
conglomerate SM Prime Holdings Inc losing 2.6 percent.
    "The surprise decision by the BOJ to stand pat on its
monetary policy might also be one of the reasons Philippines is
down," Bodollo added.
    The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus on Tuesday,
signalling that it would keep policy unchanged unless a severe
shock threatens to derail a fragile economic recovery.
 
    Singapore stocks ended lower for a fourth consecutive
session, weighed down by energy and industrial stocks, with
Keppel Corp Ltd falling 0.9 percent.
    Global Logistic Properties Ltd ended 8.7 percent
higher after rising as much as 14.5 percent, a record intraday
percentage gain.
    The company has attracted takeover interest from an investor
group that includes sovereign wealth fund China Investment
Corp., Bloomberg reportednL4N1D323G]
    All other southeast Asian markets ended lower.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  Change on day                                              
  Market              Current     Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2807.14     2813.69         -0.23
  Bangkok             1498.65     1504.52         -0.39
  Manila              7252.4      7404.8          -2.06
  Jakarta             5405.455    5416.007        -0.19
  Kuala Lumpur        1659.6      1670.93         -0.68
  Ho Chi Minh         671.4       676.6           -0.77
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market              Current     End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore           2807.14     2882.73         -2.62
  Bangkok             1498.65     1288.02         16.35
  Manila              7252.4      6952.08         4.32
  Jakarta             5405.455    4593.008        17.69
  Kuala Lumpur        1659.6      1692.51         -1.94
  Ho Chi Minh         671.4       579.03          15.95
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
