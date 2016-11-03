FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Down; Philippines hits near 6-mth closing low
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 3, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down; Philippines hits near 6-mth closing low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sandhya Sampath
    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower
on Thursday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S.
presidential election, with the Philippine index falling more
than 1 percent to its lowest close in nearly six months.
    Narrowing polls have led markets to price in more risk that
Donald Trump might defeat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
    Investors generally view Clinton as a known quantity, but
there is deep uncertainty about what a Trump win might mean for
U.S. economic policy, free trade and geopolitics. 
 
    "Most fund managers are in a risk-off mood because of the
uncertainty. They are trying to get out of equity," said Mikey
Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc.
    The Philippine index ended 1.3 percent lower, its
ninth straight session of losses, dragged down by financials and
consumer staples. Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc 
lost 2.7 percent.
    Shares in Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, the
Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, edged up 0.3
percent at the close of trade after opening flat on debut
Thursday. 
    Indonesia shares ended 1.4 percent lower, their
biggest single-day percentage decline in nearly two months,
dragged down by energy stocks and consumer staples, with Adaro
Energy Tbk PT ending 4.7 percent lower.
    Singapore Index fell for a fifth straight session as
telecom stocks declined.
    Telecom service provider Starhub Ltd, the biggest
loser on the Singapore index, reported a 27.6 percent fall in
net profit for the third quarter. 
    
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  Change on the day                                           
  Market             Current      Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore          2802.08      2807.14          -0.18
  Bangkok            1493.08      1498.65          -0.37
  Manila             7160.91      7252.4           -1.26
  Jakarta            5329.502     5405.455         -1.41
  Kuala Lumpur       1648.08      1659.6           -0.69
  Ho Chi Minh        667.63       671.4            -0.56
                                                   
  Change on year                                   
  Market             Current      End 2015         Pct Move
  Singapore          2802.08      2882.73          -2.80
  Bangkok            1493.08      1288.02          15.92
  Manila             7160.91      6952.08          3.00
  Jakarta            5329.502     4593.008         16.04
  Kuala Lumpur       1648.08      1692.51          -2.63
  Ho Chi Minh        667.63       579.03           15.30
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.