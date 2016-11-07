FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Higher as oil prices gain, FBI clears Clinton in email probe
November 7, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher as oil prices gain, FBI clears Clinton in email probe

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Nov 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday led by energy shares on higher global oil prices and on
optimism after federal investigators cleared Democrat Hillary
Clinton in a probe related to her use of a private email server.
    Oil prices rose more than 1 percent, helped by a statement
from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that
it was committed to a deal made in September to cut output in
order to prop up the market. 
    FBI Director James Comey told U.S. Congress on Sunday that
investigators had worked "around the clock" to complete a review
of newly discovered emails and found no reason to change their
July finding that Clinton was not guilty of criminal
wrongdoing. 
    Multiple polls showed Clinton maintaining a tenuous lead
over Republican rival Donald Trump.
    
    "The race for the White House has tightened in recent weeks
and we expect uncertainties to linger until the election day,"
said Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities
Indonesia.
    Thailand snapped three sessions of losses to end
more than 1 percent higher, led by financials and energy stocks.
    Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl gained more than
2 percent, its highest in more than three weeks, while Siam
Commercial Bank PCL was closed 2.5 percent higher.
    Vietnam rose more than 1 percent, boosted by energy
and financials, with Vietcombank up 3.6 percent and
Petrovietnam Gas Jsc up 2.4 percent.
    Philippines cut losses earlier to close 0.4 percent
lower, weighed down by financials and industrials.
    Bank of the Philippine Islands and conglomerate
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc fell 1.3 and 2.3 percent,
respectively.
    Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose about 0.9 pct.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2800.95       2788.8       0.44
  Bangkok          1502.27       1485.7       1.12
  Manila           7197.19       7227.37      -0.42
  Jakarta          5386.208      5362.66      0.44
  Kuala Lumpur     1650.59       1648.24      0.14
  Ho Chi Minh      674.14        666.73       1.11
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2800.95       2882.73      -2.84
  Bangkok          1502.27       1288.02      16.63
  Manila           7197.19       6952.08      3.53
  Jakarta          5386.208      4593.008     17.27
  Kuala Lumpur     1650.59       1692.51      -2.48
  Ho Chi Minh      674.14        579.03       16.43
 
 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
