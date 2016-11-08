FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Higher as optimism around Clinton's prospects grow
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher as optimism around Clinton's prospects grow

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Sandhya Sampath
    Nov 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Tuesday, tracking Asian peers, on widespread optimism triggered
by prospects of Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the U.S.
presidential election.
    The final Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Clinton, seen as a
candidate of status quo, has about a 90 percent chance of
defeating Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White
House. 
    Boosting Clinton's chances of winning, and markets globally,
was the FBI's statement on Sunday standing by its July finding
that Clinton was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing in her use of
a private email server. 
    "With the elections approaching it means that the period of
uncertainty is about to end, and we are going to know who the
President of the United States will be," said Jose Vistan, an
analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.
    "More or less, we will have more guidance and direction with
regards to economic policies." 
    Indonesia posted gains for a third straight session,
led by consumer staples and telecom services, with Unilever
Indonesia Tbk PT climbing 0.5 percent.
    Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.02 percent on an
annual basis in July-September, the statistics bureau said on
Monday, broadly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.
 
    Earlier in the session, Philippine shares rose as
much as 1.5 percent, but narrowed their gains after Department
of Finance data showed budget balance swinging back to deficit
in September. 
    "The Philippines market has been a bit quiet lately,
fortunately, on the political foreign policy side," Vistan
added.
    Investors shrugged off underwhelming data on China October
iron ore imports, which fell 13 percent from the previous month.
    
    Malaysia edged higher, paced by gains in financials
and consumer staples, with Malayan Banking Bhd rising
0.9 percent.
    The Singapore index gained 0.4 percent, while Vietnam
 rose marginally.
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
    
  Change at 0529 GMT                                         
  Market              Current      Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2812.44      2800.95          0.41
  Bangkok             1505.96      1502.27          0.25
  Manila              7241.53      7197.19          0.62
  Jakarta             5440.155     5386.208         1.00
  Kuala Lumpur        1657.07      1650.59          0.39
  Ho Chi Minh         674.36       674.14           0.03
                                                    
  Change on year                                    
  Market              Current      End prev yr      Pct Move
  Singapore           2812.44      2882.73          -2.44
  Bangkok             1505.96      1288.02          16.92
  Manila              7976.59      6952.08          14.74
  Jakarta             5440.155     4593.008         18.44
  Kuala Lumpur        1657.07      1692.51          -2.09
  Ho Chi Minh         674.36       579.03           16.46
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.