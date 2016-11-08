SE Asia Stocks-Higher as optimism around Clinton's prospects grow

By Sandhya Sampath Nov 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers, on widespread optimism triggered by prospects of Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the U.S. presidential election. The final Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Clinton, seen as a candidate of status quo, has about a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House. Boosting Clinton's chances of winning, and markets globally, was the FBI's statement on Sunday standing by its July finding that Clinton was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing in her use of a private email server. "With the elections approaching it means that the period of uncertainty is about to end, and we are going to know who the President of the United States will be," said Jose Vistan, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. "More or less, we will have more guidance and direction with regards to economic policies." Indonesia posted gains for a third straight session, led by consumer staples and telecom services, with Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT climbing 0.5 percent. Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.02 percent on an annual basis in July-September, the statistics bureau said on Monday, broadly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll. Earlier in the session, Philippine shares rose as much as 1.5 percent, but narrowed their gains after Department of Finance data showed budget balance swinging back to deficit in September. "The Philippines market has been a bit quiet lately, fortunately, on the political foreign policy side," Vistan added. Investors shrugged off underwhelming data on China October iron ore imports, which fell 13 percent from the previous month. Malaysia edged higher, paced by gains in financials and consumer staples, with Malayan Banking Bhd rising 0.9 percent. The Singapore index gained 0.4 percent, while Vietnam rose marginally. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0529 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2812.44 2800.95 0.41 Bangkok 1505.96 1502.27 0.25 Manila 7241.53 7197.19 0.62 Jakarta 5440.155 5386.208 1.00 Kuala Lumpur 1657.07 1650.59 0.39 Ho Chi Minh 674.36 674.14 0.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2812.44 2882.73 -2.44 Bangkok 1505.96 1288.02 16.92 Manila 7976.59 6952.08 14.74 Jakarta 5440.155 4593.008 18.44 Kuala Lumpur 1657.07 1692.51 -2.09 Ho Chi Minh 674.36 579.03 16.46 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)