10 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rebound tracking Wall Street after Trump shock
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 10, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 10 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound tracking Wall Street after Trump shock

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Nov 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, in a sharp rebound from
the shock of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory.
    The Dow jumped 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 
and the Nasdaq both added 1.11 percent.
    Gold held steady on Thursday after jumping nearly 5 percent
in the previous session in its strongest rally since
Brexit.  
    "Regional markets are taking cues from the sharp rally in
the U.S. market that has improved sentiment on regional
equities," said Manny Cruz, chief strategist with Manila-based
Asiasec Equities Inc.
    Broader Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 
rose 1.7 percent, while Australian stocks soared 3
percent.
    Philippine shares gained as much as 1.9 percent,
making it the top performer in the region. 
    The real estate industry was expected to react negatively to
a Trump win, with the business process outsourcing sector mainly
driving demand for office properties, but was among the top
gainers along with financials.
    "There was a perception that a Trump victory will affect the
BPO sector but it remains to be seen whether he will proceed at
action," Cruz added.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc and
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co were up around 3 percent
each.
    Trade data released earlier in the day showed that exports
rose for the first time in 18 months in September. 
    Singapore shares rose as much as 1.5 percent, their
biggest percentage gain in two months, with financials and
industrials leading the gains.
    Banker DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 3.7 pct to its
highest in two months, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
 and United Overseas Bank Ltd  were up 1.5
percent each.
    Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rose
about 1.8 percent.
    Indonesia and Vietnam rose nearly 1 percent
each, while Thailand and Malaysia both gained
over 0.5 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  Change at 0417 GMT                                      
  Market              Current       prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2827.1        2789.88      1.33
  Bangkok             1518.54       1509.43      0.60
  Manila              7226.18       7119.04      1.50
  Jakarta             5464.296      5414.321     0.92
  Kuala Lumpur        1659.65       1647.62      0.73
  Ho Chi Minh         676.24        670.26       0.89
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market              Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore           2827.1        2882.73      -1.93
  Bangkok             1518.54       1288.02      17.90
  Manila              7226.18       6952.08      3.94
  Jakarta             5464.296      4593.008     18.97
  Kuala Lumpur        1659.65       1692.51      -1.94
  Ho Chi Minh         676.24        579.03       16.79
 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
