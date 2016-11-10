SE Asia Stocks-Rebound tracking Wall Street after Trump shock

By Geo Tharappel Nov 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, in a sharp rebound from the shock of Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory. The Dow jumped 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both added 1.11 percent. Gold held steady on Thursday after jumping nearly 5 percent in the previous session in its strongest rally since Brexit. "Regional markets are taking cues from the sharp rally in the U.S. market that has improved sentiment on regional equities," said Manny Cruz, chief strategist with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Broader Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7 percent, while Australian stocks soared 3 percent. Philippine shares gained as much as 1.9 percent, making it the top performer in the region. The real estate industry was expected to react negatively to a Trump win, with the business process outsourcing sector mainly driving demand for office properties, but was among the top gainers along with financials. "There was a perception that a Trump victory will affect the BPO sector but it remains to be seen whether he will proceed at action," Cruz added. Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co were up around 3 percent each. Trade data released earlier in the day showed that exports rose for the first time in 18 months in September. Singapore shares rose as much as 1.5 percent, their biggest percentage gain in two months, with financials and industrials leading the gains. Banker DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 3.7 pct to its highest in two months, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd were up 1.5 percent each. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rose about 1.8 percent. Indonesia and Vietnam rose nearly 1 percent each, while Thailand and Malaysia both gained over 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0417 GMT Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 2827.1 2789.88 1.33 Bangkok 1518.54 1509.43 0.60 Manila 7226.18 7119.04 1.50 Jakarta 5464.296 5414.321 0.92 Kuala Lumpur 1659.65 1647.62 0.73 Ho Chi Minh 676.24 670.26 0.89 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2827.1 2882.73 -1.93 Bangkok 1518.54 1288.02 17.90 Manila 7226.18 6952.08 3.94 Jakarta 5464.296 4593.008 18.97 Kuala Lumpur 1659.65 1692.51 -1.94 Ho Chi Minh 676.24 579.03 16.79 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)