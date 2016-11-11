FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine shares hurt most on capital flight worries
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine shares hurt most on capital flight worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Rushil Dutta
    Nov 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Friday over investor fears that a rise in U.S. interest rates
under President-elect Donald Trump would suck capital out of
emerging markets. 
    Emerging Asian currencies, including the Malaysian ringgit
 and the Indonesian rupiah, and bonds lost ground
as U.S. bond yields soared on views Trump's spending plans would
push up inflation.  
    The dollar was on course for its best week in a year
on Friday. 
    Feeble oil prices also added to the gloom as markets
refocused on a persistent fuel supply overhang. 
    Indonesian and Philippine shares fell the
most in the region, losing 4 percent and nearly 3 percent,
respectively.
    Indonesian shares closed at their lowest in two months, led
by financials and consumer-oriented stocks, posting their
biggest single-day percentage loss since August 2015 and the
worst weekly performance in nearly 12 months.
    PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, the biggest bank by
market value, finished 2.8 percent weaker. 
    "Investors look to Indonesia when they think about emerging
Asian markets and the resurfacing concern on trade likely
weighed more heavily on the market," said Jingyi Pan, a market
strategist with IG Asia in Singapore. 
    Indonesian markets have enjoyed relatively high inflows into
its stock and bonds markets in the past few months, making them
vulnerable to hot money outflows in times of uncertainty.
 
    Philippine shares fell, dragged down by consumer and
industrial stocks. The index has lost 3.5 percent on the
week, its worst weekly performance since January. 
    Malaysian stocks closed at their lowest in more than
four months, hurt by telecom and financials, with the Malaysian 
central bank acting to try to defend its currency. Foreign
investors net sold 690.9 million ringgit ($161.43 million) worth
of shares.
    The index ended lower for a second consecutive week.
    
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                  
  Change on day                                  
  Market          Current     Previous   Pct Move
                              Close      
  Singapore       2814.6      2834.09    -0.69
  Bangkok         1494.53     1514.26    -1.30
  Manila          6975.09     7181.87    -2.88
  Jakarta         5231.971    5450.306   -4.01
  Kuala Lumpur    1634.19     1652.74    -1.12
  Ho Chi Minh     679.2       678.17     0.15
                                         
  Change on year                         
  Market          Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore       2814.6      2882.73    -2.36
  Bangkok         1494.53     1288.02    16.03
  Manila          6975.09     6952.08    0.33
  Jakarta         5231.971    4593.008   13.91
  Kuala Lumpur    1634.19     1692.51    -3.45
  Ho Chi Minh     679.2       579.03     17.30
 
($1 = 4.2800 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Additional reporting by Nichola
Saminather in Singapore and Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

