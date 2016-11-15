FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Philippine shares rise nearly 1 pct
November 15, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Philippine shares rise nearly 1 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Susan Mathew
    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
higher on Tuesday, with the Malaysian and Philippine indexes up
nearly 1 percent as investors start to factor in the effects of
a Trump presidency on emerging economies and their currencies. 
    The rebound comes after some regional markets as well as
their currencies, including the Malaysian ringgit and the
Indonesian rupiah, fell on Friday over investor fears
that a rise in U.S. interest rates under incoming President
Donald Trump could suck capital out of emerging markets.  
    U.S. Treasury yields extended their rise overnight and the
dollar hovered near a 14-year high on Tuesday, and the
combination of the two have derailed Asian currencies and
equities, particularly in South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia,
which have seen big inflows this year.  
    "People are already pricing in the Trump presidency and the
repercussions on their own economies," said Joseph Roxas, an
analyst at Manila-based Eagle Equities.
    "The (regional) currencies are recovering, so the markets
are recovering as well after quite a long down period. We should
expect a little rally after such a big drop." 
    The ringgit rose slightly on Tuesday after hitting its
weakest in more than 12 years in offshore markets, while the
rupiah was up marginally in early trade after falling 2.7
percent to its lowest in more than four months on Friday.
 
    Regional markets were also buoyed by rising oil prices which
moved away from a nearly two-month low struck the day before,
pushed higher by expectations of falling shale output and
renewed optimism that OPEC will deliver on touted production
cuts. 
    Philippine shares rose after a two-day losing streak,
led by financials, property and telecom stocks.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc gained as
much as 2.9 percent, while telecom company PLDT Inc 
rose as much as 4.5 percent.
    Malaysia rose after two straight sessions of
declines, led by consumer shares and telecom.
    Entertainment firm Genting Bhd gained as much as
2.2 percent, while telecom company Axiata Group Bhd 
rose as much as 5.7 percent.
    Indonesia and Singapore were up nearly 0.5
percent ahead of trade and retail sales data. 
    Bucking the trend, Thailand was down 0.4 percent.
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was flat in early trade after
falling nearly 5 percent since Trump's shock victory.  

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : (Change at 0356 GMT)
    
  Market            Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore         2799.1        2787.27         0.42
  Bangkok           1463.62       1469.23         -0.38
  Manila            6928.48       6871.48         0.83
  Jakarta           5139.704      5115.739        0.47
  Kuala Lumpur      1630.72       1616.64         0.87
  Ho Chi Minh       673.98        673.05          0.14
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market            Current       End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore         2799.1        2882.73         -2.90
  Bangkok           1463.62       1288.02         13.63
  Manila            6928.48       6952.08         -0.34
  Jakarta           5139.704      4593.008        11.90
  Kuala Lumpur      1630.72       1692.51         -3.65
  Ho Chi Minh       673.98        579.03          16.40
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

