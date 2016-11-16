SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines gain; Singapore falls in choppy trade

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Philippine stocks rose on Wednesday, snapping three sessions of losses, while Singapore pared early gains to close marginally lower. Energy shares, boosted by an overnight rally in oil prices, led gains in three of the six markets in Southeast Asia. Oil prices jumped 6 percent on Tuesday on renewed expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to reduce a global supply glut, but gave up some of the gains in Wednesday's trade. Investors are awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Thursday that could give a hint of how hard and how quickly Republicans may try to overhaul the Fed's powers after Donald Trump's presidential victory. The outcome of the election may have set off a few tremors in markets but the Fed is on course to raise interest rates next month, a Reuters poll of economists showed. "All eyes will be on Yellen speech on Nov. 17", Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities in Indonesia said in a note. Indonesian stocks closed 2.1 percent higher, posting their biggest intraday percentage gain since Sept. 15, led by energy and utility shares. Indonesian oil and gas producer PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, ended 4 percent higher and was among the top gainers in the energy sector. Philippine stocks closed 1.6 percent higher, led by financials, with SM Prime Holdings Inc gaining 3.9 percent. The Philippines' September remittances was at $2.38 billion, up 6.7 pct year-on-year, a rise that is helping Philippine markets, said April Lee-Tan at COL Financial Group Inc. Reversing earlier gains, Thailand and Singapore closed marginally lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2793.99 2797.55 -0.13 Bangkok 1474.64 1476.46 -0.12 Manila 6966.28 6857.15 1.59 Jakarta 5185.465 5078.501 2.11 Kuala Lumpur 1627.63 1630.56 -0.18 Ho Chi Minh 674.6 674.26 0.05 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2793.99 2882.73 -3.08 Bangkok 1474.64 1288.02 14.49 Manila 6966.28 6952.08 0.20 Jakarta 5185.465 4593.008 12.90 Kuala Lumpur 1627.63 1692.51 -3.83 Ho Chi Minh 674.6 579.03 16.51 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)