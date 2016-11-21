FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls over 1 pct on profit-booking
November 21, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls over 1 pct on profit-booking

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Susan Mathew
    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Philippine shares closed 1.3
percent lower on Monday as investors booked profits after three
straight sessions of gains on strong quarterly GDP data and
September remittances.
    "It is more of profit-taking as there is a lot of selling
pressure from foreign investors," said Manny Cruz, an analyst
with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc.
    Financials and energy stocks led the decline with property
developer SM Prime Holdings losing 1.6 percent and
Petron Corp shedding over 3 percent.
    Sentiment was also hit by continued fears that a rally in
the dollar and U.S. bond yields following Donald Trump's victory
could accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets.
 
    "The dollar continues to move higher today and that has
triggered some selling in the Asian markets," said Cruz.
    The dollar held near 13-1/2-year highs against a currency
basket in Asian trading. 
    Under Trump's reflationary policies, the Federal Reserve
also might have to raise interest rates faster than expected to
curtail inflation, making U.S.-dollar based assets more
attractive at the expense of emerging nations.
    Singapore shares close down 0.8 percent with the
industrials and consumer goods sectors among the losers.
    Singapore's economy is expected to have contracted at a less
steep pace in the July-September quarter than first estimated,
but the city state remains at risk of a recession due to weak
exports and uncertainty around global trade after Trump's U.S.
election win. 
    The city-state's GDP data is scheduled to be out on Nov. 24.
 
    Indonesian shares posted their second straight
session of falls, led by telecom and financial stocks.
    Thailand ended 0.3 percent higher, its second
straight session of gains, with industrials and consumer stocks
pulling up the index.
    Quarterly GDP data out earlier in the day showed that the
economy grew less than expected as consumption and government
spending slowed, but early signs of an export recovery may help
put growth on a firmer footing next year. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day    
  Market            Current       previous     Pct Move
                                  close        
  Singapore         2816.67       2838.65      -0.77
  Bangkok           1478.3        1473.86      0.30
  Manila            6979.06       7067.73      -1.25
  Jakarta           5148.319      5170.109     -0.42
  Kuala Lumpur      1627.28       1623.8       0.21
 Ho Chi Minh        674.29        673.25       0.15
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market            Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore         2816.67       2882.73      -2.29
  Bangkok           1478.3        1288.02      14.77
  Manila            6979.06       6952.08      0.39
  Jakarta           5148.319      4593.008     12.09
  Kuala Lumpur      1627.28       1692.51      -3.85
 Ho Chi Minh        674.29        579.03       16.45
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

