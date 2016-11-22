FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Higher on oil price rally; Philippines sharply down
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher on oil price rally; Philippines sharply down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell sharply on
Tuesday, while other markets in the region ended higher as an
overnight surge in global oil prices lifted sentiment.
    "Currently Philippine market is the most expensive in the
region, investors are having a hard time to justify the current
levels...we are seeing continued net foreign selling," said
Lexter Azurin, an analyst with Unicapital Securities in Manila.
    "This is already the fourth consecutive month of net foreign
selling." 
    The Philippine index was dragged down by consumer
cyclicals with conglomerate SM Investment Corp falling 6
percent.
    "The market has already fully digested the Q3 corporate
earnings and GDP data. So, investors right now are in more of a
wait-and-see mood," said Victor Felix, equity analyst at
Manila-based AB Capital Securities. 
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index ended 0.2
percent higher, with offshore oil-rig builder Keppel Corporation
 gaining 1.1 percent.
    Singapore's consumer price index data, due on Wednesday, is
expected to be flat in October from a year earlier, a Reuters
poll showed. 
    Thailand extended gains for a third session, helped
by technology and healthcare shares. 
    Vietnam closed 1.1 percent higher, with consumer
cyclicals and energy gaining the most. Refiner Petrovietnam Gas
 ended 2.1 percent higher.
    Oil extended gains on Tuesday, bolstered by growing
conviction that major oil producing countries would agree next
week to limit output. OPEC members are due to agree on a world
oil freeze pact at a meeting in Vienna. 
    The jump in oil prices is an indication of improvement in
the world economy, which has boosted sentiment in regional
markets, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec
Equities Inc.
    "At next week's OPEC meeting, we might see a happy ending
for the year, at least in terms of the oil market," said Victor
Felix, equity analyst at Manila-based AB Capital Securities.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2822.2        2816.67      0.20
  Bangkok          1485.68       1478.3       0.50
  Manila           6802.73       6979.06      -2.53
  Jakarta          5204.674      5148.319     1.09
  Kuala Lumpur     1629.32       1627.28      0.13
  Ho Chi Minh      681.91        674.29       1.13
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2822.2        2882.73      -2.10
  Bangkok          1485.68       1288.02      15.35
  Manila           6802.73       6952.08      -2.15
  Jakarta          5204.674      4593.008     13.32
  Kuala Lumpur     1629.32       1692.51      -3.73
  Ho Chi Minh      681.91        579.03       17.77
 
 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.