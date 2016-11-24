FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
SE Asia Stocks-Fall as upbeat U.S. economic data boosts rate hike chances
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 5:45 AM / in 9 months

SE Asia Stocks-Fall as upbeat U.S. economic data boosts rate hike chances

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were flat
to lower as investors turned risk-averse after positive U.S.
economic data and minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting
increased the likelihood of an  interest rate hike next month.
    New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in
October, the latest indication of an acceleration in economic
growth early in the fourth quarter. Consumer sentiment also
jumped in November in the wake of Trump's election. 
    Minutes from the U.S. Fed's Nov.1-2 meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed policymakers were confident that a
strengthening economy was enough to warrant interest rate
increases soon. 
    The Fed meeting shows a 100 percent chance of a rate hike
next month, said Joseph Roxas, an analyst at Manila-based Eagle
Equities.
    The rate increase and a better economy are starting to bring
money back to the U.S. market and that money is probably coming
from emerging markets such as the Philippines and the rest of
Asia, he said.
    Indonesia fell more than 1 percent to 5,148.60 as of
0500 GMT, dragged down by financials, with index heavyweight PT
Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shedding 3.4 percent.
    "We expect the JCI (Jakarta Composite Index) to experience
profit-taking within the range of 5,185-5,230," Trimegah
Securities said in a note.
    Malaysia fell 0.4 percent after rising for three
straight sessions, led lower by consumer cyclicals and
healthcare.
    Entertainment firm Genting Bhd slid 0.9 percent,
while IHH Healthcare Berhad fell 0.6 percent.
    Vietnam lost 0.6 percent, snapping three sessions of
gains, with industrials leading the losses. Faros Construction
Corporation fell 5.8 percent, while electric lighting
fixtures manufacturer CII Bridges and Roads Investment 
dropped 6.5 percent.
    Thailand was down slightly, while the Philippine
 index was flat.
    Singapore cut losses after falling as much as 0.9
percent in early trade as the government slashed its economic
growth outlook and exports forecasts for 2016 after the economy
contracted in the third quarter. 
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan pulled back from a 12-day high
scaled the previous day to lose 0.5 percent. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       2838.24      2839.69     -0.05
  Bangkok         1494.68      1496.36     -0.11
  Manila          6839.78      6836.64     0.05
  Jakarta         5148.603     5211.996    -1.22
  Kuala Lumpur    1624.37      1630.38     -0.37
 Ho Chi Minh      679.34       683.16      -0.56
                                           
  Change so far                            
  Market          Current      End 2015    Pct Move
  Singapore       2838.24      2882.73     -1.54
  Bangkok         1494.68      1288.02     16.04
  Manila          6839.78      6952.08     -1.62
  Jakarta         5148.603     4593.008    12.10
  Kuala Lumpur    1624.37      1692.51     -4.03
 Ho Chi Minh      679.34       579.03      17.32
    

 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

