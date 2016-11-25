FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on local buying; foreign investors away
November 25, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on local buying; foreign investors away

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Susan Mathew
    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Friday, in line with Asian peers as a U.S. holiday helped
slow a rally in the dollar that has absorbed capital out of most
emerging markets.
    Foreign investors, who have been selling emerging-market
assets on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
policies would lead to a rise in interest rates and the dollar,
were absent for the Thanksgiving holiday.
    "It's mostly locals buying into the markets. I think it
(Thanksgiving holiday) opened up trading opportunity for the
locals," said Grace Aller, an analyst with AP Securities.
    The dollar rose to an eight-month high against the yen on
Friday as U.S. bond yields resumed their rise in Asia after the
Thanksgiving break shut markets in the United States. 
    Strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer data this week have
also bolstered the surge in the dollar.  
    Recent robust data from the United States and China showed
that the world's largest economies are doing well. 
    This shows that the major economies are steadying, easing
the flow of bad economic data into smaller markets by removing
external headwinds, Aller said. 
    Singapore shares rose for a fourth straight session,
helped by consumer and financial stocks, and added 0.7 percent
this week in their third straight weekly gain.
    Agribusiness group Wilmar International Ltd 
climbed 3.76 percent, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd 
gained 1.5 percent.
    Sentiment was also buoyed by the city-state's
stronger-than-expected manufacturing growth in October.
 
    Thai shares rose for the fourth session in five, led
by consumer and healthcare stocks, and posted a weekly gain of
1.8 percent. 
    Malaysian shares rose marginally and logged a weekly
gain of 0.2 percent, their first in four weeks. 
    Government data out earlier in the day showed that
Malaysia's consumer price index increased 1.4
percent from a year earlier, slightly slower than the previous
month's pace. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares fell for a second
session, but gained 0.4 percent for the week.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day   
  Market            Current       Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore         2859.33       2843.72          0.55
  Bangkok           1500.4        1490.11          0.69
  Manila            6889.78       6873.31          0.24
  Jakarta           5122.104      5107.623         0.28
  Kuala Lumpur      1627.26       1624.21          0.19
  Ho Chi Minh       675.87        678.18           -0.34
                                                   
  Change on year                                   
  Market            Current       End 2015         Pct Move
  Singapore         2859.33       2882.73          -0.81
  Bangkok           1500.4        1288.02          16.49
  Manila            6889.78       6952.08          -0.90
  Jakarta           5122.104      4593.008         11.52
  Kuala Lumpur      1627.26       1692.51          -3.86
  Ho Chi Minh       675.87        579.03           16.72
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

