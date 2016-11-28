FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks- Subdued; Vietnam falls on foreign selling
#Asia
November 28, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks- Subdued; Vietnam falls on foreign selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam stocks ended 1.6 percent
lower on Monday, hurt by consumer staples and financials on
foreign selling while other Southeast Asian markets were largely
subdued as weaker oil prices weighed.
    "We have seen persistent foreign selling in index (stocks)
in recent days. This is starting to affect the domestic
sentiment," said Fiachra Mac Cana managing director and head of
research at Ho Chi Minh Securities.
    Faros Construction, which was down as much as 7
percent intraday recovered to end 0.8 percent higher.
    Philippines the second biggest loser in the region,
closed 0.9 percent lower, snapping three sessions of gains.
Industrials were among the top losers with conglomerate SM
Investments Corp ending 2.3 percent lower.
    Oil prices, which slipped on Monday on fears that producer
countries may fail to agree an output cut at their meeting on
Wednesday also kept markets subdued.  
    "The fall in oil prices will have an impact on oil exporters
like Indonesia and Malaysia. Oil is probably why the Southeast
Asian markets are not doing well today," said Mikey Macainag, an
analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc.
    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
will meet in Vienna on Wednesday to decide on the details of a
production cut.
    Indonesia finished 0.2 percent lower, dragged down
by industrials and financials.
    Singapore bucked the trend to end 0.5 percent higher,
extending gains for a fifth session with financials
outperforming the broader market.
    The city-state's three big banks, DBS Group Holdings
 ended 1.8 percent higher while Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp gained 1.6 percent and United Overseas Bank Ltd
 finished 0.8 percent firmer.
    Malaysia and Thailand were flat.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market          Current      previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       2874.65      2859.33     0.54
  Bangkok         1500.78      1500.40     0.03
  Manila          6825.4       6889.78     -0.93
  Jakarta         5114.572     5122.104    -0.15
  Kuala Lumpur    1628.66      1627.26     0.09
 Ho Chi Minh      665.29       675.87      -1.57
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2015    Pct Move
  Singapore       2874.65      2882.73     -0.28
  Bangkok         1500.78      1288.02     16.52
  Manila          6825.4       6952.08     -1.82
  Jakarta         5114.572     4593.008    11.36
  Kuala Lumpur    1628.66      1692.51     -3.77
 Ho Chi Minh      665.29       579.03      14.90
 
    

 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
