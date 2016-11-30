FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Higher ahead of OPEC meet; Vietnam recovers
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher ahead of OPEC meet; Vietnam recovers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Wednesday in cautious trading ahead of a meeting of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)to
cut oil production in an effort to prop up prices that have more
than halved since 2014.
    Vietnam reversed early-session losses and ended 1.03
percent higher after losing for four straight sessions. Consumer
staples led the gains with Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co
 ending 2.8 percent higher.   
    Oil prices recovered as much as 2 percent on Wednesday
following an Iraqi delegate statement that some form of deal
would be reached between OPEC members. 
    Singapore finished 0.9 percent higher extending gains
for the seventh session. 
    Financials led the gains on the index with Donald Trump's
election victory boosting expectations of quicker inflation in
the United States, just as the Federal Reserve appears poised to
tighten policy, helping improve interest margins for Singapore
banks. 
    Singapore's total bank lending in October rose with loans to
manufacturing and general commerce increasing, central bank data
showed on Wednesday. 
    The city-state's top three banks, DBS Group Holdings
 ended 1.2 percent higher, United Overseas Bank Ltd
 closed 1.4 percent higher and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp finished 0.7 percent higher.
    Indonesia rose marginally, helped by financials with
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) ending 3.3 percent
higher.
    Thailand closed 0.9 percent higher, with energy
financials stocks gaining the most.
    Thailand's October imports rose 7.4 percent on year while,
exports fell 4.3 percent on year. 
    Also, Thailand's industrial output rose for a third straight
month in October, however the gain was much smaller than
expected, suggesting the recovery remains fragile. 
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia fell 0.5 percent.
    The Philippine stock market was closed for a holiday.
    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
    
  Market          Current      previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       2904.02      2879.14     0.86
  Bangkok         1510.24      1497.18     0.87
  Jakarta         5148.91      5136.667    0.24
  Kuala Lumpur    1619.12      1626.93     -0.48
  Ho Chi Minh     665.07       658.26      1.03
                                           
  Change this                              
 year                                      
  Market          Current      End 2015    Pct Move
  Singapore       2904.02      2882.73     0.74
  Bangkok         1510.24      1288.02     17.25
  Manila          6781.2       6952.08     -2.46
  Jakarta         5148.91      4593.008    12.10
  Kuala Lumpur    1619.12      1692.51     -4.34
  Ho Chi Minh     665.07       579.03      14.86
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.