SE Asia Stocks-Rise on OPEC deal; Singapore hits 4-mth high

By Hanna Paul Dec 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, in line with regional peers, on upbeat investor sentiment after producer club OPEC and Russia cut a deal to reduce output. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)agreed on Wednesday its first oil output reduction since 2008 after de-facto leader Saudi Arabia accepted "a big hit" and dropped a demand that arch-rival Iran also slash output. The deal also included the group's first coordinated action with non-OPEC member Russia in 15 years. Following the announcements, Brent crude futures shot up over 10 percent. By 0224 GMT, they stood at $51.88 per barrel. "The key point here is that OPEC and non-OPEC members are working together, to see that the whole system does not fall apart, reinforcing investor confidence," said Taye Shim, an analyst from Daewoo Securities. "Markets will remain jittery as big events like the Italian constitutional referendum and the ECB meeting are yet to unfold this year, but for a very short term investor sentiment on risk assets is likely to improve." Shares in Indonesia, the only East Asian member of OPEC, jumped as much as 1.2 percent in their biggest percentage gain in two weeks. "With President Joko Widodo pushing the infrastructure initiative, higher commodity prices will increase state revenue, in turn aiding chances of accelerated infrastructure spending," Shim said. Building material distributor Kokoh Inti Arebama Tbk and mining-related trade services provider Sumber Energi Andalan Tbk dominated the gains. Kokoh Inti Arebama surged 22.6 percent and Sumber Energi Andalan jumped 24.5 percent, hitting their highest in one month. Singapore shares advanced as much as 0.8 percent to a four-month high and were headed for an eighth winning session in what could be their longest streak of gains since December 2014. Among gainers, rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd jumped as much as 4.6 percent to its highest in five months. Thai shares gained as much as 0.9 percent to a two- month high. The country's November headline consumer prices rose on an annual basis for an eighth straight month. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as of 0424 GMT Markets Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2923.34 2905.17 0.63 Bangkok 1518.06 1510.24 0.52 Manila 6920.33 6781.2 2.05 Jakarta 5197.01 5148.91 0.93 Kuala Lumpur 1627.2 1619.12 0.50 Ho Chi Minh 668.47 665.07 0.51 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2923.34 2882.73 1.41 Bangkok 1518.06 1288.02 17.86 Manila 6920.33 6952.08 -0.46 Jakarta 5197.01 4593.008 13.15 Kuala Lumpur 1627.2 1692.51 -3.86 Ho Chi Minh 668.47 579.03 15.45 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)