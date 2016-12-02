FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely subdued ahead of U.S. payroll data
December 2, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely subdued ahead of U.S. payroll data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
largely subdued on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead
of the U.S. payrolls data later in the day.
    Nonfarm payrolls are expected to increase by 175,000 in
November after rising 161,000 in October, according to a Reuters
survey of economists. 
    The data will serve as further evidence of improvement in
the U.S. economy, strengthening the possibility of an interest
rate hike by the Fed at its meeting on Dec. 13-14.
    Doubts over Thursday's Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) deal also affected sentiment.
    Traders doubt whether the agreement will suffice to ease the
glut as it may only draw more supplies from storage tanks and
more crude shipments from the United States, Trimegah Securities
said in a note.
    Oil fell as much as 1.45 percent on Friday as some investors
opted to cash out after Brent touched a 16-month high on
Thursday, with optimism over this week's OPEC-Russia accord on
cutting output giving way to questions on the "sticking point"
of implementing the deal. 
    Indonesia ended 0.9 percent higher, extending gains
to a fourth session, helped by financials. Indonesian shares
have gained 2.4 percent this week, their highest weekly gain
since the week ended Aug. 5.
    Industry data released on Wednesday showed that Indonesia,
the world's No.3 producer of cocoa, exported 5,970 tonnes of the
chocolate ingredient in November from the island of Sulawesi,
more than double the amount of a year ago 
    Singapore ended 0.3 percent lower, snapping eight
sessions of gains, with telecommunication service leading the
losses. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd dropped 1.3
percent. 
    The FTSE Straits Times Index ended 2.1 percent higher this
week, posting its highest weekly gain since Sept. 9.
    Vietnam closed marginally lower after two consecutive
sessions of gains, dragged down by consumer staples and
utilities.
    Philippines and Malaysia rose marginally
while Thailand shed 0.7 percent.
                
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: change on day
    
  Market          Current      previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       2919.37      2928.58     -0.31
  Bangkok         1501.66      1512.38     -0.71
  Manila          6886.74      6864.87     0.32
  Jakarta         5245.956     5198.755    0.91
  Kuala Lumpur    1628.96      1626.44     0.15
  Ho Chi Minh     665.14       666.54      -0.21
                                           
  Change this                              
 year                                      
  Market          Current      End 2015    Pct Move
  Singapore       2919.37      2882.73     1.27
  Bangkok         1501.66      1288.02     16.59
  Manila          6886.74      6952.08     -0.94
  Jakarta         5245.956     4593.008    14.22
  Kuala Lumpur    1628.96      1692.51     -3.75
  Ho Chi Minh     665.14       579.03      14.87
 
    

 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

