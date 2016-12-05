SE Asia Stocks-Lacklustre on eurozone uncertainty; Philippines down on profit-taking

By Aparajita Saxena Dec 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday as investors kept to the sidelines after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign following heavy defeat on constitutional referendum, raising political uncertainty in the euro zone. Renzi's decision to quit deals a fresh blow to the European Union at a time when Italy, the euro zone's heavily indebted third-largest economy, is struggling to overcome a raft of crises. His defeat also prompts fresh ructions in markets, especially in the banking sector which has lost almost half its value this year on the Milan bourse, on fears over its huge exposure to bad loans accumulated during years of economic downturn. "While markets would remain buzzy, we do not expect the "no" results (from the Italian referendum) to place material impact to the financial markets," Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities, said in a note. "As a quick reminder, global financial markets bounced back quickly after unexpected outcomes such as Brexit and (Donald) Trump's victory." Philippine shares fell 0.7 percent, underperforming other regional markets, on profit-booking, analysts said. Real estate firm Megaworld Corp fell the most, shedding as much as 3.5 percent. Financials led the losses, with index heavyweight Ayala Corp shedding 1.7 percent. Singapore shares were flat with a slight upside bias. Shares of telecommunication services companies underperformed other sectors, with SingTel leading the losses. SingTel's fibre broadband users were unable to access internet for over 12 hours due to a service outage, the Straits Times reported. Oil rig builders Sembcorp Industries and Keppel Corp were the biggest losers, tracking falls in oil prices. Indonesian shares were up 0.3 percent, led by gains in energy stocks. The country, which has been a net oil importer since 2000, suspended its membership of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last week as it said it could not agree to the production cuts undertaken by the group. Mining contractor United Tractors Tbk PT was the biggest gainer in the sector, rising as much as 3.8 percent. Malaysia was flat, while Thailand was closed for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change at 0330 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2925.1 2919.37 0.20 Manila 6840.96 6886.74 -0.66 Jakarta 5261.828 5245.956 0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1630.56 1628.96 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 662.86 665.14 -0.34 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2925.1 2882.73 1.47 Manila 6840.96 6952.08 -1.60 Jakarta 5261.828 4593.008 14.56 Kuala Lumpur 1630.56 1692.51 -3.66 Ho Chi Minh 662.86 579.03 14.48 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)