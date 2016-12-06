FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely flat on lack of triggers; Vietnam falls nearly 1 pct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely flat on lack of triggers; Vietnam falls nearly 1 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets took a
breather on Tuesday as investors took to the sidelines in the
absence of market-moving, macroeconomic events.
    Asian peers, particularly MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced back
after two days of falls, rising as much as 0.89 percent in their
biggest intraday gain since Nov. 22, on strong gains on Wall
Street. 
    Wall Street ended higher on Monday after the Dow Jones
Industrial Average Index hit a record high, as strong
services sector data pointed to a strengthening economy.
 
    "Markets are moving sideways because of a lack of
fundamental, market-moving news," said Victor Felix, an equity
analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.
    "The Philippines, in particular, is disconnected from Wall
Street directions, notably after the U.S. election. We are
probably seeing some rebounds from Monday's sharp drop."
    Philippine shares opened higher before erasing gains
to trade marginally lower, with declining issues outpacing
advancers by 1.4:1. Financials underperformed other sectors,
with Metro Pacific Investments declining the most.
    Vietnam shares fell 0.9 percent, making them the
biggest percentage losers in the region, following the debut of
the country's largest beer producer, Sabeco Brewery.
    "The (Sabeco) stock, which is listing today, is being
eagerly sought. This may be leading to some selling of other
issues to raise cash," said Fiachra Mac Cana, managing director
and head of research at Ho Chi Minh Securities.
    Industrials and financials underperformed other sectors,
with real estate company An Duong Thao shedding as much
as 7 percent to a record low in moderate trading, making it the
biggest percentage loser.
    Thai shares opened a shade higher after Monday's
holiday, led by industrials and consumer staples.
    Packaging products maker S. Pack & Print Pcl 
surged as much as 28.7 percent to hit its highest in over a
year. 
    Indonesian shares extended their bull run into a
sixth session, with financials accounting for more than half of
the gains.
    Bank Of India Indonesia soared 23.4 percent to hit
its highest in around eight months in very thin trading.
    Singapore and Malaysia were flat with an
upside bias, in lacklustre trading.
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change at 0408 GMT
  Market            Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore         2947.38       2943.05         0.15
  Bangkok           1505.21       1501.66         0.24
  Manila            6756.45       6776.41         -0.29
  Jakarta           5275.838      5268.308        0.14
  Kuala Lumpur      1627.77       1624.97         0.17
  Ho Chi Minh       654.04        660.21          -0.93
                                                  
  Change this year                                
  Market            Current       End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore         2947.38       2882.73         2.24
  Bangkok           1505.21       1288.02         16.86
  Manila            6756.45       6952.08         -2.81
  Jakarta           5275.838      4593.008        14.87
  Kuala Lumpur      1627.77       1692.51         -3.83
  Ho Chi Minh       654.04        579.03          12.95
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru, Additional
reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.