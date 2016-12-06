FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish on lack of catalysts; Thailand gains on weak oil
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 6, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Sluggish on lack of catalysts; Thailand gains on weak oil

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
up in lacklustre trade on Tuesday in the absence of any
market-moving news, while Bangkok gained nearly 1 percent on
weak oil prices.
    Other Asian stocks posted their biggest rise in two weeks on
Tuesday, following strong gains on Wall Street. 
    U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday after the Dow Jones
Industrial Average Index hit a record high, as robust
services sector data pointed to a strengthening economy.
 
    "Markets are moving sideways because of a lack of
fundamental, market-moving news," said Victor Felix, an equity
analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.
    "The Philippines, in particular, is disconnected from Wall
Street directions, notably after the U.S. election. We are
probably seeing some rebounds from Monday's sharp drop."
    Philippine shares yo-yoed over the day - the index
opened higher to eventually ease during midday trading, and then
recouped the losses to finish the session 0.4 percent higher.
    Real estate sector accounted for half the gains on the
index, with property developer SM Prime Holdings 
closing 1.9 percent higher.
    In contrast, Manila Electric hit a 15-month low
after slipping as much as 0.54 percent.
    Thai shares gained traction in the second half of
the session, up nearly 1 percent, underpinned by energy stocks.
    Star Petroleum Refining climbed 1.63 percent,
while Esso Thailand rallied 1.6 percent, after oil
prices eased on Tuesday. Thailand is the second largest net
importer of oil in Southeast Asia. 
    Vietnam shares were the only losers in the region
with a 1.32 percent fall, following the debut of Saigon Beer
Alcohol Beverage Corp.
    Vietnam's largest beer producer Sabeco, a much sought after
stock, may have led to selling of other issues to raise cash,
said Fiachra Mac Cana, managing director and head of research at
Ho Chi Minh Securities.
    Industrials and financials constituted more than half the
losses on the index.
    Indonesian shares extended their rally into a sixth
session, posting marginal gains, helped by financials.
    For Asian Companies click;  

 SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                         
  Market             Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore          2949.12   2943.05         0.21
  Bangkok            1516.48   1501.66         0.99
  Manila             6806.14   6776.41         0.44
  Jakarta            5272.965  5268.308        0.09
  Kuala Lumpur       1629.73   1624.97         0.29
  Ho Chi Minh        651.49    660.21          -1.32
                                               
  Change this year                             
  Market             Current   End 2015        Pct Move
  Singapore          2949.12   2882.73         2.30
  Bangkok            1516.48   1288.02         17.74
  Manila             6806.14   6952.08         -2.10
  Jakarta            5272.965  4593.008        14.80
  Kuala Lumpur       1629.73   1692.51         -3.71
  Ho Chi Minh        651.49    579.03          12.51
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru, Additional
reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.