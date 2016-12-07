FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely flat ahead of Fed meeting; Indonesia down
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
#Asia
December 7, 2016 / 5:17 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely flat ahead of Fed meeting; Indonesia down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell on Wednesday after
a strong quake hit the northern province of Aceh, while other
Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly flat as investors
remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting next week.
    "Most markets are moving sideways and at this point are
quite cautious ahead of the Fed meeting," said Manny Cruz, chief
strategist with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc.
    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its
meeting on Dec. 13-14.  
    In Southeast Asia, Indonesian shares were the
biggest losers with a fall of 0.7 percent and were headed for
their first session of decline in seven with all major sectors
in the red.  
    Consumer staples led the decline with Unilever Indonesia Tbk
PT shedding over 1 percent and Gudang Garam Tbk PT
 recording its biggest intraday percentage fall in over
three weeks.
    Indonesian search and rescue teams used earth movers to
clear rubble after dozens of buildings collapsed in Aceh, on the
northern tip of Sumatra island, when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake
struck early in the morning, killing at least one
person. 
    Singapore stocks were flat with gains in financials
offset by falls in industrials. 
    Financial stocks tracked gains in banks on Wall Street as
they extended their post-election run. 
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose for a sixth straight
session to a more than 15-month high, while industrial
conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd shed as
much as 2.2 percent to its lowest in over six months.
    Vietnam bounced back from the previous session's
losses, boosted by Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp 
which made its market debut on Tuesday.
    Thailand slipped, weighed down by energy stocks on a
decline oil prices. 
    PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, Thailand's
largest oil and gas explorer, fell as much as 1.9 percent and
weighed the most on the index along with its parent, PTT PCL
. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0436 GMT        
  STOCK MARKETS                                         
  Market             Current      prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore          2953.01      2949.12      0.13
  Bangkok            1514.48      1516.48      -0.13
  Manila             6806.46      6806.14      0.00
  Jakarta            5235.441     5272.965     -0.71
  Kuala Lumpur       1632.47      1629.73      0.17
  Ho Chi Minh        653.2        651.49       0.26
                                               
  Change this year                             
  Market             Current      End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore          2953.01      2882.73      2.44
  Bangkok            1514.48      1288.02      17.58
  Manila             6806.46      6952.08      -2.09
  Jakarta            5235.441     4593.008     13.99
  Kuala Lumpur       1632.47      1692.51      -3.55
  Ho Chi Minh        653.2        579.03       12.81
 
 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
