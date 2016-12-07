FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-End higher ahead of ECB meet; Indonesia down
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 10:08 AM / 9 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-End higher ahead of ECB meet; Indonesia down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended higher
on Wednesday tracking Asian peers with investors awaiting the
upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting for cues.
    The ECB is expected to announce a six-month extension to its
quantitative easing programme next week, according to a majority
of economists polled by Reuters. 
    Given that markets are eager for catalysts, ECB's QE
extension would be considered positive for equities, according
to Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose as much as 0.5 percent, while European
shares also gained in early trade.  
    The Philippines was the top performer in the region
with gains led by financials and industrials.
    GT Capital Holdings Inc jumped 4.1 percent to a
more-than-three-week high, while BDO Unibank Inc closed
1.6 percent higher.
    Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc was the
biggest contributor to the index, notching up its best intraday
percentage gain in seven weeks to end up 4.03 percent. 
    Singapore extended gains, aided by financials and
telecom stocks.
    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd ended up 1.07
percent. Its unit announced a $40 million contract extension
with specialist security provider Suretek on Tuesday.
 
    Lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd ended up for a sixth
session, hitting its highest in more than 15 months.
    Indonesian shares ended slightly lower. Declines in
telecom and consumer staples offset gains in financials, with
Telekomunikasi Indonesia weighing the most on the
index.
    Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT and cigarette maker
Gudang Garam Tbk PT also dragged the index, while
Perusahaan Gas Negara eased on lower oil prices. 
    Thailand recovered from early oil price-led losses
to end higher, with gains in financials and telecoms more than
making up for the dip in energy stocks.
    Siam Commercial Bank PCL and Kasikornbank PCL
 added more than 1 percent each.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                              
  Market              Current        prev close    Pct Move
  Singapore           2959.84        2949.12       0.36
  Bangkok             1520.53        1516.48       0.27
  Manila              6866.81        6806.14       0.89
  Jakarta             5265.368       5272.965      -0.14
  Kuala Lumpur        1632.47        1629.73       0.17
  Ho Chi Minh         653.53         651.49        0.31
                                                   
  Change this year                                 
  Market              Current        End 2015      Pct Move
  Singapore           2959.84        2882.73       2.67
  Bangkok             1520.53        1288.02       18.05
  Manila              6866.81        6952.08       -1.23
  Jakarta             5265.368       4593.008      14.64
  Kuala Lumpur        1632.47        1692.51       -3.55
  Ho Chi Minh         653.53         579.03        12.87
 
 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
