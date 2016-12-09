FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as ECB move fails to cheer; Fed eyed
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
#Financials
December 9, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as ECB move fails to cheer; Fed eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets notched up
marginal gains in subdued trade on Friday as the European
Central Bank's decision to extend its debt-buying programme did
little to boost investor sentiment.
    The ECB trimmed back its asset buys in a surprise move on
Thursday but promised protracted stimulus to aid a still fragile
recovery, and dismissed any talk of tapering the programme away.
 
    "Investors' focus will now turn to next week's FOMC
meeting," Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities
Indonesia, said in a note. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected
to raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week. 
    However, the possibility of a rate hike week has been almost
fully priced in by the market, and the focus is now on whether
the central bank hints of further monetary tightening in 2017.
 
    Philippine shares inched up slightly to end 0.3
percent higher, supported by financial and industrial stocks.
The index was up 2.3 percent for the week.
    Security Bank Corp rose 3.8 percent and
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co gained 2.7 percent.
    San Miguel Corp ended 4.3 percent higher.
    Thailand shares gave up early gains to end flat, but
closed 1.6 percent higher for the week. Earlier in the session,
the index had touched its highest in over three months.
    Energy shares gained the most as oil prices held on to gains
on growing hopes that non-OPEC producers might agree to cut
output following a cartel agreement to limit production. 
    Thailand is the second largest net importer of oil in
Southeast Asia.
    PTT Pcl rose 1.9 percent while PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl was up more than 1 percent. 
    Vietnam shares closed 0.6 percent higher, with newly
listed Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp among the top
gainers, rising nearly 7 percent. 
    The index slipped 0.3 percent this week.
    "Market has been weak recently and lagged regional markets.
So this is more of a catch-up rally," said Fiachra Mac Cana,
managing director and head of research at Ho Chi Minh
Securities.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        2956.13       2958.86      -0.09
  Bangkok          1526.32       1525.41      0.06
  Manila           7043.16       7022.38      0.30
  Jakarta          5308.126      5303.734     0.08
  Kuala Lumpur     1641.42       1643.75      -0.14
  Ho Chi Minh      663.07        658.89       0.63
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2956.13       2882.73      2.55
  Bangkok          1526.32       1288.02      18.50
  Manila           7043.16       6952.08      1.31
  Jakarta          5308.126      4593.008     15.57
  Kuala Lumpur     1641.42       1692.51      -3.02
  Ho Chi Minh      663.07        579.03       14.51
 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

