8 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Choppy ahead of Fed; Singapore snaps three days of falls
December 13, 2016 / 9:59 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Choppy ahead of Fed; Singapore snaps three days of falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets seesawed on
Tuesday with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that starts later
in the day.
    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the
first time since last December and only the second since the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
    Investors would also get a peek into how the victory of
Republican Donald Trump in U.S. elections has reshaped the
central bank's growth and inflation outlook. There are concerns
that Trump's plan to reduce taxes and increase infrastructure
spending could not just boost the economy but also fuel higher
inflation.  
    Markets are also worried that a rise in commodity prices
would likely push inflation higher, which in turn would lead to
the Fed raising interest rates faster than expected, said Taye
Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
    Singapore shares snapped a three-session losing
streak, while Philippine stocks pared early losses to end
marginally higher. 
    In Manila, industrial stocks led the falls while financials
accounted for most of the gains.
    "This is short term," said Victor Felix of AB Capital
Securities in Manila, referring to the bearish sentiment in the
market. 
    "I expect a bullish reversal in the first half of next year
on the back of strong corporate earnings."
    Indonesia and Vietnam ended in negative
territory, while Thailand trimmed early losses to close
slightly higher.  

For Asian Companies click; 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
  Market            Current      Prev close  Pct Move
  Singapore         2955.23      2952.19     0.10
  Bangkok           1530.21      1526.32     0.25
  Manila            6880.91      6868.89     0.17
  Jakarta           5293.619     5308.126    -0.27
  Kuala Lumpur      1645.28      1641.42     0.24
  Ho Chi Minh       654.66       659.7       -0.76
                                             
  Change on year                             
  Market            Current      End 2015    Pct Move
  Singapore         2955.23      2882.73     2.51
  Bangkok           1530.21      1288.02     18.76
  Manila            6880.91      6952.08     -1.02
  Jakarta           5293.619     4593.008    15.25
  Kuala Lumpur      1645.28      1692.51     -2.79
  Ho Chi Minh       654.66       579.03      13.06
 
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

