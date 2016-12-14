SE Asia Stocks-Move sideways ahead of FOMC outcome; Vietnam rises 1 pct

By Krishna V Kurup Dec 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets shuffled sideways on Wednesday with investors looking out for hints on what is in store for them in 2017 from the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that started in the previous session. A quarter point move is fully priced in, as are two more hikes next year. However, any sign of a move faster than that will likely hurt emerging markets. Fed officials worry there is risk that overly aggressive fiscal, tax and other changes under the incoming president Donald Trump's administration could become inflationary, forcing the U.S. central bank into more rapid interest rate hikes. "It now depends on the wording of the communique to get some sense of the post-rate hike thinking of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)," said Fiachra Mac Cana, managing director and head of research at Ho Chi Minh Securities. "Will they say something about the future trajectory or rate hikes? Express a view on the monetary implications of the proposed fiscal stimulus? This is what the markets now await." The outcome of the Fed meeting will be announced at 1900 GMT, followed by Chair Janet Yellen's news conference. Among the Southeast Asian markets, Vietnam was the biggest gainer, rising as much as 1 percent. Vietnam shares had gained about 13 percent this year as of Tuesday's close. Investors are getting over the last two-session sell-off and foreigners were more active buyers in the last few days, which has provided a floor for the index, said Mac Cana. "What we are seeing is instinctive buying at lower prices close to key support levels," said Mac Cana. Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp led the gainers, rising as much as 7 percent to its highest since its listing on Dec. 6. Thai stocks fell for the first time in six sessions, hit by losses in financial and energy sectors. Kasikornbank Pcl fell 1.2 percent, while PTT Pcl declined 0.3 percent. Philippine shares rose marginally, led by gains in industrial and financial stocks. SM Investments Corp rose 1.6 percent, while Ayala Corp gained 3.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0410 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2960.19 2955.23 0.17 Bangkok 1526.57 1530.21 -0.24 Manila 6900.96 6880.91 0.29 Jakarta 5285.148 5293.619 -0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1642.29 1645.28 -0.18 Ho Chi Minh 660.85 654.66 0.95 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2959.34 2882.73 2.66 Bangkok 1526.51 1288.02 18.52 Manila 6900.96 6952.08 -0.74 Jakarta 5285.425 4593.008 15.08 Kuala Lumpur 1642.29 1692.51 -2.97 Ho Chi Minh 660.85 579.03 14.13 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)