SE Asia Stocks-Wary ahead of Fed move on US interest rates

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, barring Vietnam and the Philippines, ended in the red as investors turned cautious ahead of the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that is widely expected to raise interest rates. Markets are looking for hints on what is in store for them in 2017, as a 25 basis point rate rise is fully priced in, as are two more hikes next year. Any sign of a move faster than that is however likely to hurt emerging markets. It now depends on the "wording of the communique" to get some sense of the "post-rate hike thinking of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)," said Fiachra Mac Cana, managing director and head of research at Ho Chi Minh Securities. The outcome of the Fed meeting will be announced at 1900 GMT, followed by Chair Janet Yellen's news conference. Markets are looking out for the "future trajectory of rate hikes" or the "monetary implications of the proposed fiscal stimulus," Mac Cana said. Overly aggressive fiscal, tax and other changes under incoming President Donald Trump's administration could force the U.S. central bank into more rapid interest rate hikes. Thai stocks closed lower for the first time in six sessions, dragged down by financial and energy shares. Siam Commercial Bank fell 2.34 percent, while Thailand's largest energy firm PTT Pcl lost half a percent. Indonesia ended 0.6 percent lower, pulled down by consumer and financial stocks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell nearly 2 percent, while Unilever Indonesia lost 1.7 percent. Vietnam ended 1.6 percent higher, after falling for two straight sessions. Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp rose 7 percent, while Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, one of the biggest listed banks by assets, gained 6.3 percent. Philippine shares ended 0.7 percent higher, led by industrials and financial stocks. Ayala Corp gained 4.3 percent, while SM Investments Corp rose nearly 2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2954.06 2955.23 -0.04 Bangkok 1521.25 1530.21 -0.59 Manila 6928.34 6880.91 0.69 Jakarta 5262.817 5293.619 -0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1643.29 1645.28 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 665.14 654.66 1.60 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2954.06 2882.73 2.47 Bangkok 1521.25 1288.02 18.11 Manila 6928.34 6952.08 -0.34 Jakarta 5262.817 4593.008 14.58 Kuala Lumpur 1643.29 1692.51 -2.91 Ho Chi Minh 665.14 579.03 14.87 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)