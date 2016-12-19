FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall over hawkish Fed comments
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 5:27 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets fall over hawkish Fed comments

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
dropped on Monday as investors pared their equity holdings
following hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on
interest rate hikes last week.
    Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday that
the U.S. central bank will likely need to raise interest rates
more than three times next year.    
    "Investors are rationalising their exposure on equities...
In general, a more hawkish path of interest rate hikes is
negative on equities," said Ralph Bodollo, an equity research
analyst with Manila-based RCBC Securities.
    The U.S. dollar and bond yields have hit multi-year highs
after the Fed decision, stoking fears of outflows from emerging
markets.  
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 hit a four-week low and last stood down 0.1
percent. 
    Among Southeast Asian markets, the Philippines fell
as much as 1 percent to its lowest in almost two weeks with
financial and industrial stocks leading the decline.
    Bank of the Philippine Islands and property
developer SM Prime Holdings Inc were the top drags,
falling over 2 percent each.
    Consumer cyclical stocks also weighed on the index with
quick-service restaurants operator Jollibee Foods Corp 
falling up to 2.3 percent to its lowest in nearly 11 months.
    "There is no evidence that consumer spending will slow down
in the holiday season... The concern is more on the slowing down
of overseas Filipino workers' (OFWs) remittances," said Bodollo.
    Singapore stocks declined as much as 0.9 percent to
their lowest since Dec. 1, dragged down by financial and telecom
stocks.
    Top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd dropped up to 2
percent, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd fell
as much as 1.9 percent to its lowest in almost a month.
    Indonesian shares pared early gains to trade flat. 
    A state research firm from the world's biggest producer of
palm oil said it expected palm oil production to drop 2.3
percent in 2016. 
    Vietnam bucked the trend, extending gains into a
fourth session, boosted by banking stocks, while Thai shares
 were flat.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0450 GMT
  Market             Current        prev close    Pct Move
  Singapore          2917.71        2937.86       -0.69
  Bangkok            1523.51        1522.51       0.07
  Manila             6789.66        6850.71       -0.89
  Jakarta            5229.904       5231.652      -0.03
  Kuala Lumpur       1635.25        1637.79       -0.16
  Ho Chi Minh        678.57         675.16        0.51
                                                  
 Change this year                                 
  Market             Current        End 2015      Pct Move
  Singapore          2917.71        2882.73       1.21
  Bangkok            1523.51        1288.02       18.28
  Manila             6789.66        6952.08       -2.34
  Jakarta            5229.904       4593.008      13.87
  Kuala Lumpur       1635.25        1692.51       -3.38
  Ho Chi Minh        678.57         579.03        17.19
 
 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.