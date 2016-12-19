FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on U.S. rate hike worries; Philippines down 2 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 10:24 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on U.S. rate hike worries; Philippines down 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Dec 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Monday, as talk of a more hawkish pace of rate
increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2017 spurred a sell-off
in risk assets.
    Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker
said on Friday that interest rates will likely need to be raised
more than three times next year. 
    Lacker, who did not have a vote but participated in the
Fed's policy meetings this year, said the Fed would still be
able to raise rates gradually, but perhaps not as slowly as is
expected by the majority of policymakers. The Fed raised rates
only once in 2016, which followed a single rate hike last
year. 
    "Investors are rationalising their exposure on equities...a
more hawkish path of interest rate hikes is negative on
equities," said Ralph Bodollo, an equity research analyst with
Manila-based RCBC Securities.
    Philippine shares slumped 2 percent to a more than
nine-month low, battered by financials and real estate stocks.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc shed 5.6
percent, while Bank of the Philippine Islands hit a
nine-month closing low.
    The slowing down of remittances by overseas Filipino
workers, which is a key driver of the Philippine economy, is
also a concern for the Philippine stock market, Bodollo said.   
    Indonesia snapped early gains to close 0.8 percent
lower, led by consumer staples and materials sectors.
    Cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT fell 2.5
percent, while Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT lost
4.4 percent.
    Singapore stocks fell 0.8 percent to their lowest
since Dec. 1, dragged down by financials and telecom stocks. 
     Top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd were among the worst
performers.
    Vietnam slipped into negative territory after rising
in early trade, while Thailand was flat at the close of
trade.
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.5 percent as of 1002
GMT. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                            
  Market            Current        prev close    Pct Move
  Singapore         2913.08        2937.86       -0.84
  Bangkok           1522.4         1522.51       -0.01
  Manila            6714.13        6850.71       -1.99
  Jakarta           5191.912       5231.652      -0.76
  Kuala Lumpur      1634.3         1637.79       -0.21
  Ho Chi Minh       674.33         675.16        -0.12
                                                 
  Change this year                               
  Market            Current        End 2015      Pct Move
  Singapore         2913.08        2882.73       1.05
  Bangkok           1522.4         1288.02       18.20
  Manila            6714.13        6952.08       -3.42
  Jakarta           5191.912       4593.008      13.04
  Kuala Lumpur      1634.3         1692.51       -3.44
  Ho Chi Minh       674.33         579.03        16.46
 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by xxxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.