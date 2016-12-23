SE Asia Stocks-Tepid ahead of Christmas weekend; Philippines hits over 10-mth low

By Shashwat Pradhan Dec 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in thin trade on Friday as Wall Street took a breather from its relentless rise since the U.S. presidential election on the back of declines in retail stocks. U.S. equities posted their first back-to-back daily declines of the month in light trading as investors took time out ahead of the Christmas weekend. Retail stocks on Wall Street fell after CNN reported President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is considering a tariff of as much as 10 percent on imports. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index lost 1.01 percent, its biggest single-day decline since October. Declines in Wall Street are probably affecting the markets, said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc. "Dow Jones right now is nearing the 20,000 resistance. I think it is going to take a while before they break 20,000. That is why it is correcting." Oil prices slipped on Friday, wiping out some of the gains in the previous session, as traders took profits. A stronger dollar also weighed on sentiment. Philippine shares fell as much as 0.9 percent to a more than 10-month low, dragged down by industrials and financials, and were headed for their biggest weekly loss since January. Conglomerate LT Group was among the biggest percentage losers, falling 3 percent. Volumes were around 20 percent of the 30-day average ahead of the Christmas weekend. Vietnam shares edged down with consumer stocks accounting for nearly half of the fall. Robusta coffee futures fell again on Thursday, although supply remained tight as rains in Vietnam, the top robusta producer, disrupted harvesting and affected bean quality. Singapore stocks were on track for a fifth straight session of declines, pulled down by financials, and were headed for their biggest weekly fall since July. The city-state's big three banks, DBS Holdings United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, posted mild losses. Bucking the trend, Jakarta was up after eight straight sessions of losses, boosted by financial stocks. PT Bank OCBC NISP jumped 25 percent to hit a record high. The index was headed for its biggest weekly loss since October 2015. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0400 GMT STOCK MARKETS Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2871.17 2882.04 -0.38 Bangkok 1503.21 1504.12 -0.06 Manila 6533.92 6587.17 -0.81 Jakarta 5061.187 5042.87 0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1619.58 1623.2 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 660.07 664.15 -0.61 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2871.17 2882.73 -0.40 Bangkok 1503.21 1288.02 16.71 Manila 6533.92 6952.08 -6.01 Jakarta 5061.187 4593.008 10.19 Kuala Lumpur 1619.58 1692.51 -4.31 Ho Chi Minh 660.07 579.03 14.00 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Additional Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)