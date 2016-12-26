FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand rises on strong Nov trade data
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 26, 2016 / 5:04 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand rises on strong Nov trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Rushil Dutta
    Dec 26 (Reuters) - Thai shares were headed for a second
straight session of gains on Monday on robust November trade
data showing customs-cleared exports jumped 10.2 percent, the
highest percentage rise for a month since February.
    The jump in exports, which came on the back of higher demand
from major markets, was markedly higher than the 1.55 percent
rise forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. 
 
    Thailand's benchmark stock index saw broad-based
gains and was up 0.4 percent as of 0436 GMT, mainly led by
industrial, consumer and financial stocks. 
    The data from the commerce ministry also showed a 3 percent
rise in November imports. Economists had expected a fall of 1.05
percent. 
    The November figures produced a trade surplus of $1.54
billion, triple the expectation. 
    Airports of Thailand, an industrials heavyweight,
helped drive the index up by adding 2.1 percent.
    Convenience store chain CP All PCL was 0.4
percent higher, while Siam Commercial Bank, the biggest
Thai bank by market value, was up 1 percent.
    Vietnam shares added a paltry 0.36 points and were
nearly flat as gains in financials and consumer cyclicals 
offset losses in consumer staples, the second-biggest sector on
the index.
    Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam
 added 1.4 percent, while Vietnam Dairy Products JSC
 and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp were
down 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
    Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines were closed for Christmas.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0436 GMT    
 Market          Current     Previous Close  Pct Move
 Bangkok         1515.41     1509.98         0.36
 Ho Chi Minh     664.73      664.37          0.05
                                             
 
 Change on year                         
  Market         Current    End-2015    Pct Move
  Singapore      2871.05    2882.73     -0.41
  Bangkok        1514.19    1288.02     17.56
  Manila         6563.67    6952.08     -5.59
  Jakarta        5027.704   4593.008    9.46
  Kuala Lumpur   1617.15    1692.51     -4.45
  Ho Chi Minh    664.73     579.03      14.80
 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.