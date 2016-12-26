SE Asia Stocks-Thailand rises on strong Nov trade data

By Rushil Dutta Dec 26 (Reuters) - Thai shares were headed for a second straight session of gains on Monday on robust November trade data showing customs-cleared exports jumped 10.2 percent, the highest percentage rise for a month since February. The jump in exports, which came on the back of higher demand from major markets, was markedly higher than the 1.55 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. Thailand's benchmark stock index saw broad-based gains and was up 0.4 percent as of 0436 GMT, mainly led by industrial, consumer and financial stocks. The data from the commerce ministry also showed a 3 percent rise in November imports. Economists had expected a fall of 1.05 percent. The November figures produced a trade surplus of $1.54 billion, triple the expectation. Airports of Thailand, an industrials heavyweight, helped drive the index up by adding 2.1 percent. Convenience store chain CP All PCL was 0.4 percent higher, while Siam Commercial Bank, the biggest Thai bank by market value, was up 1 percent. Vietnam shares added a paltry 0.36 points and were nearly flat as gains in financials and consumer cyclicals offset losses in consumer staples, the second-biggest sector on the index. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam added 1.4 percent, while Vietnam Dairy Products JSC and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp were down 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed for Christmas. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0436 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Bangkok 1515.41 1509.98 0.36 Ho Chi Minh 664.73 664.37 0.05 Change on year Market Current End-2015 Pct Move Singapore 2871.05 2882.73 -0.41 Bangkok 1514.19 1288.02 17.56 Manila 6563.67 6952.08 -5.59 Jakarta 5027.704 4593.008 9.46 Kuala Lumpur 1617.15 1692.51 -4.45 Ho Chi Minh 664.73 579.03 14.80 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)