8 months ago
December 26, 2016 / 9:59 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand settles higher for second day; Vietnam down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Rushil Dutta
    Dec 26 (Reuters) - Thai shares closed higher for a second
straight session on Monday in thin trading as strong November
trade data briefly invigorated the market in an otherwise quiet
day.
    The benchmark stock index, which ended up 0.35
percent, or 5.25 points, rose as much as 0.47 percent after data
showed customs-cleared exports rose 10.2 percent in November. A
Reuters poll had forecast a 1.55 percent rise.
  
    The percentage gain was the highest for a month since
February, and paired with a 3 percent rise in imports produced a
trade surplus of $1.54 billion, triple the expectation.
    Gains were broad-based, with Airports of Thailand 
leading the rise by adding 1.6 percent.
    Convenience store chain CP All PCL climbed 1.2
percent, pushing the consumer sector higher, while the country's
biggest bank by market value, Siam Commercial Bank,
added 1.4 percent.
    Vietnam shares erased early gains of up to 0.2
percent to finish 0.3 percent lower as consumer staples
declined.
    Vietnam Dairy Products JSC and Saigon Beer Alcohol
Beverage Corp lost 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent,
respectively.
    The energy sector was dragged down by a 1.5 percent fall in
Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp shares.
    Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines were closed for Christmas.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
  Market          Current     Previous   Pct Move
                              Close      
  Bangkok         1515.23     1509.98    0.35
  Ho Chi Minh     662.45      664.37     -0.29
                                         
  Change on year                         
  Market          Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore       2871.05     2882.73    -0.41
  Bangkok         1514.1      1288.02    17.55
  Manila          6563.67     6952.08    -5.59
  Jakarta         5027.704    4593.008   9.46
  Kuala Lumpur    1617.15     1692.51    -4.45
  Ho Chi Minh     662.45      579.03     14.41
 
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

