8 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rises after 9 sessions of falls
December 27, 2016 / 4:48 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rises after 9 sessions of falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose 1 percent on
Tuesday after nine days of falls, while Philippine stocks were
headed for their first session of gain in three. 
    Other Southeast Asian stock markets were soft with little to
guide them as most major markets were closed on Monday for
Christmas holidays, while the dollar and crude oil regained some
footing.
    The dollar inched up against the yen and euro as some
investors emerged out of the holiday lull to hunt for bargains
with the market entering the last trading stretch of the year,
while oil prices were steady as OPEC and non-OPEC members are
set to start curbing output in less than a week.  
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was flat at 0410 GMT. 
    Among Southeast Asian stock markets, Indonesia rose
the most with consumer stocks leading the gains. Astra
International Tbk PT and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT
 rose 3.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
    The gains could be on bargain-hunting on hopes of better
prospects for Indonesian equities next year as the market is
expected to outperform other emerging markets, said Manny Cruz,
an analyst with Asiasec Equities.    
    The Jakarta Composite Index is expected to see technical
rebound on Tuesday and trade in a range of 5,005-5,076, Trimegah
Securities said in a note.
    Philippine shares rose 0.6 percent, driven by gains
in financial and real estate stocks.
    Ayala Land Inc climbed 1 percent, while BDO Unibank
Inc gained 1.8 percent.
    Vietnam shares rose marginally, with consumer stocks pushing
the index higher. Vinamilk and Saigon Beer Alcohol
Beverage Corp rose 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent,
respectively.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0410 GMT
  Market          Current      Prev close  Pct Move
  Singapore       2869.76      2871.05     -0.04
  Bangkok         1516.16      1515.23     0.06
  Manila          6604.82      6563.67     0.63
  Jakarta         5076.333     5027.704    0.97
  Kuala Lumpur    1616.8       1617.15     -0.02
  Ho Chi Minh     663.76       662.45      0.20
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2015    Pct Move
  Singapore       2869.76      2882.73     -0.45
  Bangkok         1516.16      1288.02     17.71
  Manila          6604.82      6952.08     -5.00
  Jakarta         5076.333     4593.008    10.52
  Kuala Lumpur    1616.8       1692.51     -4.47
  Ho Chi Minh     663.76       579.03      14.63
 
 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

