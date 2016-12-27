FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Indonesia snaps nine-session losing streak
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 27, 2016 / 10:23 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Indonesia snaps nine-session losing streak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Krishna V Kurup
    Dec 27 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets
finished in positive territory on Tuesday, with Indonesia rising
1.5 percent after nine consecutive sessions of falls. 
    The dollar inched up against the yen and euro as some
investors emerged out of the holiday lull to hunt for bargains
with the market entering the last trading stretch of the year,
while oil prices were steady as OPEC and non-OPEC members are
set to start curbing output in less than a week.   
    Asian stocks were steady with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan marginally up
as of 0948 GMT. 
    Indonesian shares rose on bargain-hunting after the
Jakarta Composite Index shed over 5 percent in the previous nine
sessions. 
    Consumer stocks led the gains. Conglomerate Astra
International Tbk PT finished 4.1 percent higher,
while cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT ended up 4.3
percent.
    Some year-end window dressing are expected to support
trading this week, said brokerage Reliance Securities.
    Philippine shares closed 1.4 percent higher, boosted
by industrial and real estate stocks.
    Property firm SM Prime Holdings Inc rose 3.3
percent, SM Investments Corp ended 2 percent higher, and
snacks and beverage maker Universal Robina Corp jumped
4.7 percent.
    The market was little affected by budget deficit data, said
Jose Alberto Santos, head of sales at Campos Lanuza & Co Inc,
adding that it was more of a correction as the local market had
devalued a lot over the last few months. 
    The Philippine government posted a budget deficit of 19.1
billion Philippine pesos ($384.16 million) in November, soaring
from the previous month's gap of 2.3 billion pesos. 
    Singapore stocks closed half a percent higher after
trading flat for most of the session. Financials led the gains
with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd rising nearly 1
percent. Telecom giant Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
 rose more than half a percent.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on day                                       
  Market           Current      Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore        2885.76      2871.05      0.51
  Bangkok          1517.08      1515.23      0.12
  Manila           6658.2       6563.67      1.44
  Jakarta          5102.954     5027.704     1.50
  Kuala Lumpur     1619.68      1617.15      0.16
  Ho Chi Minh      663.86       662.45       0.21
                                             
  Change on year                             
  Market           Current      End 2015     Pct Move
  Singapore        2885.76      2882.73      0.11
  Bangkok          1517.08      1288.02      17.78
  Manila           6658.2       6952.08      -4.23
  Jakarta          5102.954     4593.008     11.10
  Kuala Lumpur     1619.68      1692.51      -4.30
  Ho Chi Minh      663.86       579.03       14.65
 ($1 = 49.7190 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and Ambar Warrick in
Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.