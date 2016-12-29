SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Indonesia gains nearly 2 pct

By Christina Martin Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher in thin trade on Thursday despite a subdued start following an overnight fall in Wall Street partly due to weak U.S. home resales data. Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell in November to their lowest level in nearly a year, which was seen by many as a sign that rising interest rates could be weighing on the housing market. Indonesian shares ended up as much as 1.96 percent, their highest since Nov. 11, helped by financial and consumer stocks. "Indonesia promises to provide significant yields next year due to improvement of their fundamentals," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Bank Central Asia, the biggest bank by market value, ended 4.24 percent higher while automaker Astra International rose 3.83 percent. Philippine shares, which rose nearly 3 percent in the previous session, pared early losses to end flat. "There has been some window dressing before closing which helped trim market losses," said Cruz. "There has also been a decline over the past few months which has compelled bargain hunters to buy." Singapore closed 0.3 percent lower, dragged by financial and industrial stocks. The government's advance estimate of fourth-quarter GDP is due on Tuesday next week. The biggest losers on the benchmark index were Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd, down 3.9 percent to its lowest close in a month, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd , down 1.2 percent. Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam posted marginal gains. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0941 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2889.15 2898.3 -0.32 Bangkok 1537.81 1524.6 0.87 Manila 6840.64 6846.44 -0.08 Jakarta 5302.566 5209.445 1.79 Kuala Lumpur 1637.93 1630.3 0.47 Ho Chi Minh 664.72 663.5 0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2889.15 2882.73 0.22 Bangkok 1537.81 1288.02 19.39 Manila 6840.64 6952.08 -1.60 Jakarta 5302.566 4593.008 15.45 Kuala Lumpur 1637.93 1692.51 -3.22 Ho Chi Minh 664.72 579.03 14.80 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)