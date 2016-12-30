FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Thailand logs best year in four
December 30, 2016 / 10:24 AM / 8 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Thailand logs best year in four

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Rushil Dutta
    Dec 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
finished higher in the last trading session of the year, with
Thailand notching its sixth straight gain, and biggest yearly
jump in four years.
    Thai shares closed 0.3 percent higher on the day,
logging a yearly gain of about 20 percent, their best since
2012, on hopes of better-than-forecast economic growth in 2017.
 
    Indonesian shares finished a shade lower after
gaining for most parts of the day, but posted gains of 5.4
percent for the week and 15 percent for the year.
    The weekly gain came on the back of optimism that the
country was primed to provide significant yields in 2017 on
improved fundamentals. 
    Singapore shares erased early gains on Friday to
close lower, and slipped into red for the year at the end of the
session, finishing about 2 points lower.
    Singapore fell for the second consecutive year and the next
year does not look bright either as economic outlook for the
island state remains clouded in uncertainty. 
    Vietnam shares gained for a fifth straight year,
adding 14.8 percent, while Malaysia fell 3 percent,
marking its third straight yearly decline and making it the
region's worst performer.
    The Philippine stock market, which was closed on
Friday for a holiday, wiped off all of its gains for 2016 in the
fourth quarter, finishing the year 1.6 percent lower.
    The Philippines lost 10.4 percent in the December quarter,
making it the worst hit regional market on capital flight fears
following Donald Trump's election as U.S. President.
    All Southeast Asian markets except Vietnam had posted
losses in 2015.
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: 
    
  Market          Current     Previous   Pct Move
                              Close      
  Singapore       2880.76     2889.15    -0.29
  Bangkok         1542.94     1537.81    0.33
  Jakarta         5296.711    5302.566   -0.11
  Kuala Lumpur    1641.73     1637.93    0.23
  Ho Chi Minh     664.87      664.72     0.02
                                         
  Change on year                         
  Market          Current     End 2015   Pct Move
  Singapore       2880.76     2882.73    -0.07
  Bangkok         1542.94     1288.02    19.79
  Manila          6840.64*    6952.08    -1.60
  Jakarta         5296.711    4593.008   15.32
  Kuala Lumpur    1641.73     1692.51    -3.00
  Ho Chi Minh     664.87      579.03     14.82
 * Thursday's close   

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

