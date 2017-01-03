CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Most markets start new year on weak note

(Corrects closing numbers for Vietnam and Philippines in yearly table) By Susan Mathew Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets began 2017 on a weaker footing on Tuesday, with Philippine shares shedding about 1.5 percent, little supported by signs of solid factory growth in China. A private business survey showed China's factory activity picked up more than expected in December as demand accelerated, with output reaching a near six-year high. Philippine stocks set off the new year on a weak note as investors chose to book profits after last week's 4 percent gain. "If the (U.S.) dollar continues to strengthen, I think the Philippine market will continue to go down," said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with SunSecurities Inc, Philippines. The dollar held firm on Tuesday as the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates this year kept sentiment bullish, hurting Philippine exporters. A stronger dollar makes Philippine exports cheaper and hurts companies with dollar-denominated debt. A weaker peso, on the other hand, adds to inflationary pressures. "There is profit taking also after the Christmas break." Financials and consumer cyclicals led the decline with SM Prime Holdings and SM Investments Corp falling 3 percent each. Following suit were Malaysian and Indonesian stocks as data released earlier in the day showed that factory activity contracted again in December. Malaysia was 0.6 percent lower, pulled down by financial and telecom stocks, while Indonesia fell as much as 0.9 percent, dragged down by financial and consumer stocks. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT fell up to 1.7 percent, while automotive business company Astra International Tbk PT declined as much as 2.7 percent in its biggest percentage drop in more than a month. The ringgit was down 0.12 percent against the dollar at 0155 GMT, while the rupaiah shed 0.09 percent. Vietnam stocks, on the other hand, rose 0.7 percent as a slight dip in December PMI was overshadowed by new export orders jumping to their highest since 2011. Singapore shares were down marginally amid strong fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth and a grim outlook for the city-state. Thailand was closed for a special holiday. Among Southeast Asian markets, Thailand's main stock index gained the most in 2016, at 20 percent, followed by Indonesia at 15.3 percent. The Thai index rose 20.4 percent in dollar terms last year. Malaysia was the biggest loser, shedding 3 percent in ringgit terms and 7.21 percent in dollar terms. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0525 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2878.98 2880.76 -0.06 Manila 6761.84 6840.64 -1.15 Jakarta 5264.3 5296.711 -0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1631.97 1641.73 -0.59 Ho Chi Minh 669.46 664.87 0.69 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 2878.98 2880.76 -0.06 Manila 6761.84 6840.64 -1.15 Jakarta 5264.3 5296.711 -0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1631.97 1641.73 -0.59 Ho Chi Minh 669.46 664.87 0.69 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Benagluru; Additional reporting by Geo Tharappel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)