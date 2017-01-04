FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; Thailand ends at 20-month high
#Financials
January 4, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 9 months

SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; Thailand ends at 20-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Susan Mathew
    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended higher on
Wednesday as positive sentiment spilled over from Wall Street
and European markets overnight on upbeat factory data from the
United States and the euro zone.
    U.S. factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in
December, while construction spending hit a 10-1/2-year high in
November. In the euro zone, manufacturing activity hit the
fastest pace in more than five years in December.
    
    Philippine shares rose 2.5 percent to close at their
highest in nearly a month on the back of foreign buying.
    Foreign investors net bought 184 million pesos worth of
stocks on Wednesday.
    Telecom and financial stocks led the gains with PLDT Inc
 firming up nearly 7 percent and Security Bank Corp
 closing 6 percent higher. 
    Thai stocks closed at their highest since April
2015, up more than 1 percent, extending gains for a seventh
consecutive session.
    Energy and basic materials led gains with Bangchak Petroleum
PCL gaining 1.5 percent as oil prices edged up on
Wednesday while steel company Asia Metal PCL rose 6
percent. 
    Sentiment in Thailand was also buoyed by a rise in December
headline consumer prices for a ninth straight month.
 
    Singapore stocks rose 0.77 percent with casino
operator Genting Singapore and energy heavyweight
Sembcorp Industries climbing 4.0 percent and 2.5
percent, respectively.
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares recovered early losses
to end higher at 0.5 percent with consumer non-cyclicals leading
the gains. 
    Clove cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT
 and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT gained over 3
percent each.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Market            Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore         2921.31       2898.97         0.77
  Bangkok           1563.58       1542.94         1.34
  Manila            7030.95       6861.31         2.47
  Jakarta           5301.183      5275.971        0.48
  Kuala Lumpur      1647.47       1635.53         0.73
  Ho Chi Minh       674.70        672.01          0.40
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market            Current       End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore         2921.31       2880.76         1.41
  Bangkok           1563.58       1542.94         1.34
  Manila            7030.95       6840.64         2.80
  Jakarta           5301.183      5296.711        0.08
  Kuala Lumpur      1647.47       1641.73         0.35
  Ho Chi Minh       674.70        664.87          1.50
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

