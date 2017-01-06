FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Higher; easing dollar, US bond yields up risk sentiment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher; easing dollar, US bond yields up risk sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to
higher on Friday, as uncertainty about incoming U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration weighed on the dollar and U.S.
bond yields, boosting investor risk appetite in emerging
markets.
    The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
 shed more than 2 percent, while 10-year U.S. Treasuries
yield slumped to one-month lows overnight.
  
    The dollar's retreat was further fuelled by China's move to
clamp down on capital outflows and stem the fall in the yuan
ahead of Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.    
    Trump's U.S. presidential election win sparked a major
realignment in markets, with expectations of his tax cuts,
fiscal spending and deregulation sending U.S. bond yields and
dollar higher, while prompting capital outflows from emerging
economies. 
    The Philippine index rose more than 1 percent for a
fourth straight session, led by real estate and industrial
stocks.
    "The last few days, foreigners have been net buyers...
They're buying back into the market because of growth
opportunities here," said Grace Aller, an analyst with AP
Securities.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc rose as
much as 3.5 percent to a more than five-month high, while
conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gained as much
as 3.3 percent.
    Vietnam shares edged up more than 1 percent to a
six-week high, boosted by financials and consumer staples.
    Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp added over 4
percent, while Vietcombank rose as much as 3.4 percent
to its highest since Oct. 7.
    Singapore shares hit their highest in nearly 1 month,
led by oil and gas shares as global oil prices held steady on
the back of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. 
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was flat.         
    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0549 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                            
  Market            Current        prev close    Pct Move
  Singapore         2961.8         2954.14       0.26
  Bangkok           1570.93        1571.05       -0.01
  Manila            7280.27        7209.44       0.98
  Jakarta           5339.276       5325.504      0.26
  Kuala Lumpur      1668.4         1659.82       0.52
  Ho Chi Minh       683.26         675.81        1.10
                                                 
  Change this year                               
  Market            Current        End 2016      Pct Move
  Singapore         2961.8         2880.76       2.81
  Bangkok           1570.93        1542.94       1.81
  Manila            7280.27        6840.64       6.43
  Jakarta           5339.276       5296.711      0.80
  Kuala Lumpur      1668.4         1641.73       1.62
  Ho Chi Minh       683.26         664.87        2.76
 

 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.