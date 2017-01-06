FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Gain as risk appetite for emerging markets returns
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Gain as risk appetite for emerging markets returns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher
on Friday, as uncertainty over incoming President Donald Trump's
policies weighed on the dollar and U.S. bond yields, boosting
risk appetite for emerging markets.
    The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
 regained some ground after shedding more than 2 percent
overnight, while 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield 
slumped to a one-month low.   
    "Trump's policies are likely to affect sentiment in Asian
markets, but not local economies as they are quite resilient"
said Grace Aller, an analyst with AP Securities.
    Trump's victory had sparked expectations of tax cuts, fiscal
spending and deregulation, sending U.S. bond yields and dollar
higher, while prompting capital outflows from emerging markets. 
  
    Malaysian stocks gained 0.9 percent to an over
two-month high, led by telecom and financial stocks as foreign
investors net bought shares worth 136.4 million ringgit. The
index gained 2.1 percent on the week. 
    Top lenders CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Public
Bank Bhd hit over one-month highs while Axiata Group
Bhd jumped 6.0 percent to a two-month high. 
    Philippine shares ended 0.5 percent higher, led by
industrial and real estate stocks. The index gained 6.0 percent
on the week, its biggest weekly gain since May 13, 2016.
    "Philippines is expected to outperform its Asian peers, so
foreign buying has been high," Aller said.
    Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gained 3.2
percent while Ayala Land Inc added 1 percent.
    Vietnam shares closed 0.6 percent up with Saigon Beer
Alcohol Beverage Corp and Vietcombank lifting
the index higher. The index rose 2.3 percent on the week.
    Singapore gained  2.8 percent on the week, Indonesia
 added 1 percent and Thailand rose 1.9 percent.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                             
  Change on the day                                         
  Market             Current        prev close    Pct Move
  Singapore          2962.63        2954.14       0.29
  Bangkok            1571.48        1571.05       0.03
  Manila             7248.2         7209.44       0.54
  Jakarta            5347.022       5325.504      0.40
  Kuala Lumpur       1675.49        1659.82       0.94
  Ho Chi Minh        679.8          675.81        0.59
                                                  
  Change this year                                
  Market             Current        End 2016      Pct Move
  Singapore          2962.63        2880.76       2.84
  Bangkok            1571.48        1542.94       1.85
  Manila             7248.2         6840.64       5.96
  Jakarta            5347.022       5296.711      0.95
  Kuala Lumpur       1675.49        1641.73       2.06
  Ho Chi Minh        679.8          664.87        2.24
 
 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru, Additional reporting
by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.