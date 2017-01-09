SE Asia Stocks-Largely down; Singapore heads for fifth straight gain

By Sandhya Sampath Jan 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday while Asian peers edged up on the back of gains on Wall Street and in the dollar. U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, fuelled by optimism about President-elect Donald Trump, while the dollar stood tall against rivals after the latest U.S. payrolls data indicated strong underlying wage growth, strengthening the case for more rate hikes in 2017. Trump's presidential election win sparked a major realignment in markets, with expectations of tax cuts, fiscal spending and deregulation sending U.S. bond yields and dollar higher, while prompting capital outflows from emerging economies. "We are seeing how the dollar is peaking at least in the short term, showing signs that it might stabilise, and of course, the U.S. bond rate is also stabilising in the short term. Those might be the factors that may have led to a rotation back into emerging markets," said April Lee-Tan, vice president and head of research at Manila-based COL Financial. Singapore shares hit their highest in over a month and were headed for a fifth straight session of gains. Strong U.S. jobs data is good for Singapore as most of the city-state's exports go to the United States, said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Sunsecurities Inc. Gains in Singapore were led by oil & gas stocks despite a fall in crude prices. Industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd gained as much as 3 percent to its highest since April 21, 2016. Philippine shares were flat after gaining 6 percent last week as gains in telecom services and utilities were offset by losses in financials and consumer cyclicals. "I think the consensus view right now is of course that investors are expecting a weak BOT (balance of trade) position, although we don't have any specific forecast for that," said Lee-Tan, ahead of the release of the data, expected on Tuesday. Thai shares fell, dragged down by energy stocks with PTT Pcl, the country's largest energy firm, losing 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0420 GMT STOCK MARKETS Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2977.11 2962.63 0.49 Bangkok 1566.05 1571.48 -0.35 Manila 7246.79 7248.2 -0.02 Jakarta 5332.06 5347.022 -0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1670.82 1675.49 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 683.51 679.8 0.55 Change this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 2977.11 2880.76 3.34 Bangkok 1566.05 1542.94 1.50 Manila 7246.79 6840.64 5.9 Jakarta 5332.06 5296.711 0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1670.82 1641.73 1.77 Ho Chi Minh 683.51 664.87 2.8 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Additional reporting by Susan Mathew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)