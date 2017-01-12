FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely down; Philippines drops on profit-taking
January 12, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely down; Philippines drops on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell for a second
straight session on Thursday, led by telecom and financials as
traders took profits, while most other Southeast Asian markets
ended marginally lower, with Singapore easing from a
fourteen-month high.
    Philippine shares closed 0.8 percent lower with
telecom operator PLDT Inc the top loser, slipping 4.2
percent while Globe Telecom shed 2.4 percent. 
    The market fell on profit-booking in stocks which saw a
steep rise in prices in the last few sessions, said Ralph
Bodollo, an equity research analyst with Manila-based RCBC
Securities. 
    The Singapore index fell from a fourteen-month peak,
ending 0.3 percent lower as some of the early gains in
financials were offset by losses in industrial stocks.
    Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings lost 1.78
percent while Jardine Matheson Holdings was down 1.5
percent. 
    Jakarta also shed early gains to finish the session
lower, hurt mainly by consumer stocks. Shares of tobacco maker
Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT fell 1.3 percent.
    Vietnam shares were flat, while Thai stocks 
reversed gains to end the session lower. 
    Bucking the trend, Malaysian shares rose for a third
straight session and finished slightly higher after hitting
their highest in four months. 
    Financials and consumer staples added to the gains with
British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd closing 4.12
percent higher and AMMB Holdings Bhd up 0.45 percent. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change on day                                         
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        2993.00       3000.94      -0.26
  Bangkok          1568.84       1572.93      -0.26
  Manila           7264.55       7321.82      -0.78
  Jakarta          5292.75       5301.237     -0.16
  Kuala Lumpur     1677.76       1675.21      0.15
  Ho Chi Minh      686.96        687.16       -0.03
                                              
 Change so far                                
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        2993.00       2880.76      3.90
  Bangkok          1568.84       1542.94      1.68
  Manila           7264.55       6840.64      6.2
  Jakarta          5292.75       5296.711     -0.07
  Kuala Lumpur     1677.76       1641.73      2.19
  Ho Chi Minh      686.96        664.87       3.32
 


 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)

0 : 0
