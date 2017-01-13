FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore hits over 14-mth high; most others subdued
January 13, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore hits over 14-mth high; most others subdued

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Sandhya Sampath
    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose on Friday to their
highest in more than 14 months on strong retail sales data,
while most other Southeast Asian markets remained subdued after
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump failed to address his economic
policy plans.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 lost 0.1 percent, while the dollar was down and
U.S. bond yields eyed their longest run of weekly declines since
July.  
    "Markets are pretty choppy because there is still
uncertainty related to how Trump is going to manoeuvre his
economic policies," said Taye Shim, research head at KDB Daewoo
Indonesia.
    Investors also shrugged off China trade data that showed
imports slightly beat forecasts on strong demand for
commodities. 
    Singapore snapped two sessions of losses and gained
1.1 percent to end at its highest level since November 4, 2015
led by financials and industrials.
    "Singapore has been doing so badly for so long and the index
is up now. Maybe because of some expectations that things may
start to look better going forward, (in terms) of upcoming
results," an analyst from Singapore said.  
    The city-state's November total retail sales rose 1.1
percent from a year earlier on the back of strong sales of motor
vehicles and a rise in medical goods and toiletries retailing,
data showed on Friday. 
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd gained 1.1 percent, while
industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd 
closed 1.6 percent higher.
    The Philippine index ended down 0.4 percent for a
third straight session, dragged down by financials and consumer
staples.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc was down
1.3 percent while LT Group Inc lost 2.7 percent.
    Thailand rebounded to close 0.4 percent higher, led
by gains in consumer cyclicals and consumer staples.
    Indonesia ended 0.4 lower, its fifth straight
session of losses, pulled down by basic materials and healthcare
sectors. 
    Malaysia and Vietnam ended 0.3 percent lower
each.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                          
  Change on the day                                      
  Market             Current    Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore          3025.07    2993            1.07
  Bangkok            1575.24    1568.84         0.41
  Manila             7238.52    7264.55         -0.36
  Jakarta            5272.983   5292.75         -0.37
  Kuala Lumpur       1672.5     1677.76         -0.31
  Ho Chi Minh        685.06     686.96          -0.28
                                                
  Change this year                              
  Market             Current    End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore          3025.07    2880.76         5.01
  Bangkok            1575.24    1542.94         2.09
  Manila             7238.52    6840.64         5.8
  Jakarta            5272.983   5296.711        -0.45
  Kuala Lumpur       1672.5     1641.73         1.87
  Ho Chi Minh        685.06     664.87          3.00
 
    

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Additional reporting by
Christina Martin; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

